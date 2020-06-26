The Friday Politics Thread looks ahead to a Second Term

Good Morning Politicadoes. In the event that the Friday Politics Thread gets re-elected, it has many plans for its second term in office. First off, I’ll have talent. And experience. Did you know I only ever went to the Friday Politics thread 17 times before I became the Friday Politics Thread? Now I know everybody. Like that guy over there, and the one with the circle avatar. I’ve made some mistakes, you know like an idiot like Bortman (JOKE). all he wants to do is drop bombs on everyone. You don’t have to drop bombs on everybody, just everyone you don’t like.

Anyhoo, the world continues to disintegrate at a fairly frightening speed. But the polls are looking up! RoRo now knows about 20 words! We counted!

Time for the boilerplate – please keep the Politics Thread a world of peace, love, and especially understanding. Be empathetic! Do not wish harm or evil on anyone. If there’s trouble, please contact your local mod. Same for clams of lascivious nature. The Friday Politics thread would like to remain a Garrison-Free zone, too.

Have a great Friday!

