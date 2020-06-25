SomethingAwful drama (CRISIS AVERTED [for now]

Something Awful founder Richard ‘Lowtax’ Kyanka has domestic abuse allegations re(!)surface



A lot of the community and moderators are (actually unsurprisingly, if you know their demographics and the general left-wing slant) revolting against him, and the mods have issued an ultimatum for him to step down UPDATE: There’s an announcement on the forums that as of now, assets have transferred to one of the admins (Jeffrey of YOSPOS). I’m not linking to it because in true SA fashion, the announcement literally has Goatse in it.



Worst-case scenario (that seems to be very likely) is that Lowtax refuses to bulge and we may very well see the end to a 20+ year old Internet community. If so, guess now’s also the time to talk about your experiences (good, bad and horrible) with the site that has been a (currently crumbling) pillar of the Internet for a long while.



“The Internet makes you stupid”

