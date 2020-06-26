Spoil Sports – Final Fantasy VII Remake

Welcome to the Spoil Sports discussion for Final Fantasy VII Remake! (Henceforth, referred to as FF7R).

In this post, be prepared to encounter full game spoilers that me be unmarked. If you still plan on playing FF7R and want to avoid spoilers, leave now and you can return at a later time. These comments will still be waiting for you!

Although FF7R has been out for 3 months now and we’ve covered this game a lot in our Weekly Games Threads, I wanted to get some chatter going in hopes of reviving these Spoil Sports posts for video games. Feel free to respond to any of the questions below, as well as your own thoughts:

This game has been teased and demanded since E3 2005. Did it live up to your expectations? What additions did you like? Which ones did you dislike?

What are your thoughts on the controversial ending?

How would you rank FF7R against the other games in the Final Fantasy franchise? Would you consider it a mainline game, or does it belong in the spinoffs with FFX-2, FFT, etc.?

Where do you want to see the franchise go next?

Which character did you end up getting the Secret Night Time Scene with: Aerith, Tifa, or Barret?

What other secrets did you uncover before or after completing the game?

What was with that bizarre Cait Sith cameo, huh?

