Friday New Music 26/6

Apples is busy so it’s me Apples the Dutch knockoff version.

Absolutely YoursNatural Wonder

AcherontasPsychic Death – The Shattering Of Perceptions

AHABLive Prey

Alanis MorissetteJagged Little Pill Deluxe

Albert Ayler New Grass (Vinyl Reissue)

Alberta CrossWhat Are We Frightened Of?

American Dream MachineDeadhearts

Amy RageSolitude EP

ArcaKiCk i

Art Feynman (Luke Temple of Here We Go Magic)Half Price at 3:30 

Arya ZappaDark Windows

Atta BoyBig Heart Manners

BananagunThe True Story of Bananagun

Bankrol HaydenPain Is Temporary

BeansAll Together Now

Becca MancariThe Greatest Part

Bell Witch and Aerial RuinStygian Bough Volume I

Blimes and GabTalk About It

BlueyTinted Sky

Bobby WatsonKeepin’ It Real

BOYOWhere Have All My Friends Gone?

Brian McKnightExodus

Brother DegeFolk Songs of the American Longhair (10th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue)

Buju BantonUpside Down 2020

Bureau BDeixis

C TRIP AOzzy Nights

The California HoneydropsJust One More, And Then Some EP

Carlos Niño and Miguel Atwood-FergusonChicago Waves

CatafalqueWe Will Always Suffer

Chain Whip14 Lashes

Chris Simpson (of Mineral)Music For Looking Animals

City of the SunUnder the Same Sky

City Punk CowgirlBorn on the Ground

Civic CenterThe Ground Below

CloquetNew Drugs

Corb LundAgricultural Tragic

Connell CruiseConfluence

Coriky (Ian MacKaye, Joe Lally, and Amy Farina)Coriky (Physical Release)

Country WesternsCountry Westerns

Dan DrohanYou’re A Crusher / drocan!

The Dead TonguesTransmigration Blues

Den-MateHypnagogia EP

Derrick HodgeColor of Noize

DescendThe Deviant

Diana RossSupertonic (Physical Release)

Dirt ReynoldsScalawag

Dirty ProjectorsFlight Tower EP

DismalimerenceTome: 1

D.K. LyonsThe Past (Romanticized)

DombrancePoutou EP

DraemoraAwakening EP

Earl SweatshirtFeet of Clay (Deluxe Vinyl Edition)

Echo Chamber OrchestraEcho Chamber Orchestra

Ego Ella MayHoney For Wounds

EmmureHindsight

Eric Clapton & B.B. KingRiding With the King (20th Anniversary Edition)

Eugene McDanielsOutlaw (Vinyl Reissue)

Evening HymnsHeavy Nights

ExocrineMaelstrom

FairuzMaarifti Feek (Reissue)

FakearEWGA

FannyFanny (Vinyl Reissue)

FellwardenWreathed in Mourncloud

FeuerschwanzDas elfte Gebot

Five Alarm FunkBig Smoke

Frank ZappaThe Mothers 1970

Gabríel Ólafs – Piano Works

George Semper – Inner City Review (Reissue)

Ghost ChantLeft to Drown EP

Grand PaxPWR EP

Grey Daze (feat. Chester Bennington)Amends

HAIMWoman in Music Pt. III

The Head and the HeartLiving Mirage: The Complete Recordings

Heath Fogg (of Alabama Shakes)Sun on Shade

HerzogFiction Writer

Hornwood FellCursed Thoughts

HydraformHydraform

IAinitIAtion

IDK IDK & Friends 2 (Basketball Country: In The Water Soundtrack)

INEXORUMMoonlit Navigation

INXSLive Baby Live

Iron WigsYour Birthday’s Canceled

Jacknife LeeThe Jacknife Lee

James Krivchenia (of Big Thief)A New Found Relaxation

JamwsToronto EP

JapandroidsMassey Fucking Hall (Digital Release)

Jasmine Dreame Wagner Switchblade Moon EP

Jessie WareWhat’s Your Pleasure?

Justine BrownWander Feeler

KalahariTheia EP

KansasThe Absence of Presence

KhruangbinMordechai

Kid TrunksMoon

Killer WorkoutFour : Three

Kyle Nix (of Turnpike Troudadours)Lightning on the Mountain & Other Short Stories

Lenny BruceLenny Bruce is Out Again

Lionel BoyWho is Dovey EP

Locust ReignDownfall EP

Long Distance CallingHow Do We Want to Live?

Maceo ParkerSoul Food – Cooking with Maceo

Magick TouchHeads Have Got to Rock’n’Roll

MansionsBig Bad

MantarGrungetown Hooligans II

Matija StrnišaHouse of Hummingbird – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Melissa Sullivan Late Last Night

moe.This Not, We Are

MolitothThe Tribunal

more1/2 EP

Mountain Time (Chris Simpson of Mineral)Music For Looking Animals

Nadine ShahKitchen Sink

Neon TreesI Can Feel You Forgetting Me

New DilemmaIs Your Story Over EP

Nick D’VirgilioInvisible

Nicole Mitchell and Lisa E. HarrisEarthSeed

NobodyAtmosfear

The North CountryAmerica and Afterwords

OhhmsClose

Ola RuntBeggin 4 a Body

The Orange PeelsSquare (Reissue)

Pale Divine Consequence of Time

박혜진 Park Hye JinHow Can I EP

Patricia MarxJOÃO EP

PC NacktPlunderphobia

PessimistHoldout

Phoebe RyanHow It Used to Feel

ProfPowderhorn Suites

PyrrhonAbcess Time

Raven Artsonnotice me EP

RavenlightProject Genesis

Ray LamontagneMonovision

Reb FountainReb Fountain (Physical Release)

Redd KrossRed Cross EP (Reissue)

Reigning SoundHome For Orphans (Vinyl Reissue)

Remo DriveA Portrait of an Ugly Man

Reuben VincentBoy Meets World EP

Sam SpiegelRandom Shit from the Internet Era

Sara RacheleScorpio Sun

Scott “Wino” Weinrich (of Saint Vitus and The Obsessed)Forever Gone

Screaming FemalesChalk Tape (Vinyl Reissue)

Second ArrowsSecond Arrows

Sergio Calderón & Céli LeeThe Eternal Dice

Seth BogartSeth Bogart Presents….Men On The Verge Of Nothing

SkudgeTime Tracks

Soccer96Tactics EP 

SofieSurvivor

Sons of SilverDoomsday Noises EP

Space KampElectric Lemonade

The Staple SistersFamily Tree (Reissue)

The Staple SistersUnlock Your Mind (Reissue)

Stygian CrownStygian Crown

SunbatherBrown Bread EP

Tenille TownesThe Lemonade Stand

Thad CockrellIf In Case You Feel the Same

The Third KindMan vs Earth

They Leapt From Burning WindowsDemo 2020

Thirty Nights of ViolenceYou’ll See Me Up There

TJ GeorgeFragmented Soul Vol. 2

TTRRUUCESTTRRUUCES

Tyler CarterMoonshine Acoustic EP

VarahaReves

Various ArtistsBrown Acid: The Tenth Trip

Various ArtistsEastrail 177 Trilogy

Various ArtistsOn The Road: A Tribute To John Hartford 

Various ArtistsEurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Soundtrack)

VoidceremonyEntropic Reflections Continuum: Dimensional Unravel

WetwareFlail

Will HogeTiny Little Movies

William Cashion (of Future Islands)Postcard Music

Yard ArmsSanctuary Lines EP

Young Ejecta Ride Lonesome

Zaac PickPassages