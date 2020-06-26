Friday New Music 26/6

Apples is busy so it’s me Apples the Dutch knockoff version.

— Absolutely Yours – Natural Wonder

— Acherontas – Psychic Death – The Shattering Of Perceptions

— AHAB – Live Prey

— Alanis Morissette – Jagged Little Pill Deluxe

— Albert Ayler – New Grass (Vinyl Reissue)

— Alberta Cross – What Are We Frightened Of?

— American Dream Machine – Deadhearts

— Amy Rage – Solitude EP

— Arca – KiCk i

— Art Feynman (Luke Temple of Here We Go Magic) – Half Price at 3:30

— Arya Zappa – Dark Windows

— Atta Boy – Big Heart Manners

— Bananagun – The True Story of Bananagun

— Bankrol Hayden – Pain Is Temporary

— Beans – All Together Now

— Becca Mancari – The Greatest Part

— Bell Witch and Aerial Ruin – Stygian Bough Volume I

— Blimes and Gab – Talk About It

— Bluey – Tinted Sky

— Bobby Watson – Keepin’ It Real

— BOYO – Where Have All My Friends Gone?

— Brian McKnight – Exodus

— Brother Dege – Folk Songs of the American Longhair (10th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue)

— Buju Banton – Upside Down 2020

— Bureau B – Deixis

— C TRIP A – Ozzy Nights

— The California Honeydrops – Just One More, And Then Some EP

— Carlos Niño and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson – Chicago Waves

— Catafalque – We Will Always Suffer

— Chain Whip – 14 Lashes

— Chris Simpson (of Mineral) – Music For Looking Animals

— City of the Sun – Under the Same Sky

— City Punk Cowgirl – Born on the Ground

— Civic Center – The Ground Below

— Cloquet – New Drugs

— Corb Lund – Agricultural Tragic

— Connell Cruise – Confluence

— Coriky (Ian MacKaye, Joe Lally, and Amy Farina) – Coriky (Physical Release)

— Country Westerns – Country Westerns

— Dan Drohan – You’re A Crusher / drocan!

— The Dead Tongues – Transmigration Blues

— Den-Mate – Hypnagogia EP

— Derrick Hodge – Color of Noize

— Descend – The Deviant

— Diana Ross – Supertonic (Physical Release)

— Dirt Reynolds – Scalawag

— Dirty Projectors – Flight Tower EP

— Dismalimerence – Tome: 1

— D.K. Lyons – The Past (Romanticized)

— Dombrance – Poutou EP

— Draemora – Awakening EP

— Earl Sweatshirt – Feet of Clay (Deluxe Vinyl Edition)

— Echo Chamber Orchestra – Echo Chamber Orchestra

— Ego Ella May – Honey For Wounds

— Emmure – Hindsight

— Eric Clapton & B.B. King – Riding With the King (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Eugene McDaniels – Outlaw (Vinyl Reissue)

— Evening Hymns – Heavy Nights

— Exocrine – Maelstrom

— Fairuz – Maarifti Feek (Reissue)

— Fakear – EWGA

— Fanny – Fanny (Vinyl Reissue)

— Fellwarden – Wreathed in Mourncloud

— Feuerschwanz – Das elfte Gebot

— Five Alarm Funk – Big Smoke

— Frank Zappa – The Mothers 1970

— Gabríel Ólafs – Piano Works

— George Semper – Inner City Review (Reissue)

— Ghost Chant – Left to Drown EP

— Grand Pax – PWR EP

— Grey Daze (feat. Chester Bennington) – Amends

— HAIM – Woman in Music Pt. III

— The Head and the Heart – Living Mirage: The Complete Recordings

— Heath Fogg (of Alabama Shakes) – Sun on Shade

— Herzog – Fiction Writer

— Hornwood Fell – Cursed Thoughts

— Hydraform – Hydraform

— IA – initIAtion

— IDK – IDK & Friends 2 (Basketball Country: In The Water Soundtrack)

— INEXORUM – Moonlit Navigation

— INXS – Live Baby Live

— Iron Wigs – Your Birthday’s Canceled

— Jacknife Lee – The Jacknife Lee

— James Krivchenia (of Big Thief) – A New Found Relaxation

— Jamws – Toronto EP

— Japandroids – Massey Fucking Hall (Digital Release)

— Jasmine Dreame Wagner – Switchblade Moon EP

— Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

— Justine Brown – Wander Feeler

— Kalahari – Theia EP

— Kansas – The Absence of Presence

— Khruangbin – Mordechai

— Kid Trunks – Moon

— Killer Workout – Four : Three

— Kyle Nix (of Turnpike Troudadours) – Lightning on the Mountain & Other Short Stories

— Lenny Bruce – Lenny Bruce is Out Again

— Lionel Boy – Who is Dovey EP

— Locust Reign – Downfall EP

— Long Distance Calling – How Do We Want to Live?

— Maceo Parker – Soul Food – Cooking with Maceo

— Magick Touch – Heads Have Got to Rock’n’Roll

— Mansions – Big Bad

— Mantar – Grungetown Hooligans II

— Matija Strniša – House of Hummingbird – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

— Melissa Sullivan – Late Last Night

— moe. – This Not, We Are

— Molitoth – The Tribunal

— more – 1/2 EP

— Mountain Time (Chris Simpson of Mineral) – Music For Looking Animals

— Nadine Shah – Kitchen Sink

— Neon Trees – I Can Feel You Forgetting Me

— New Dilemma – Is Your Story Over EP

— Nick D’Virgilio – Invisible

— Nicole Mitchell and Lisa E. Harris – EarthSeed

— Nobody – Atmosfear

— The North Country – America and Afterwords

— Ohhms – Close

— Ola Runt – Beggin 4 a Body

— The Orange Peels – Square (Reissue)

— Pale Divine – Consequence of Time

— 박혜진 Park Hye Jin – How Can I EP

— Patricia Marx – JOÃO EP

— PC Nackt – Plunderphobia

— Pessimist – Holdout

— Phoebe Ryan – How It Used to Feel

— Prof – Powderhorn Suites

— Pyrrhon – Abcess Time

— Raven Artson – notice me EP

— Ravenlight – Project Genesis

— Ray Lamontagne – Monovision

— Reb Fountain – Reb Fountain (Physical Release)

— Redd Kross – Red Cross EP (Reissue)

— Reigning Sound – Home For Orphans (Vinyl Reissue)

— Remo Drive – A Portrait of an Ugly Man

— Reuben Vincent – Boy Meets World EP

— Sam Spiegel – Random Shit from the Internet Era

— Sara Rachele – Scorpio Sun

— Scott “Wino” Weinrich (of Saint Vitus and The Obsessed) – Forever Gone

— Screaming Females – Chalk Tape (Vinyl Reissue)

— Second Arrows – Second Arrows

— Sergio Calderón & Céli Lee – The Eternal Dice

— Seth Bogart – Seth Bogart Presents….Men On The Verge Of Nothing

— Skudge – Time Tracks

— Soccer96 –Tactics EP

— Sofie – Survivor

— Sons of Silver – Doomsday Noises EP

— Space Kamp – Electric Lemonade

— The Staple Sisters – Family Tree (Reissue)

— The Staple Sisters – Unlock Your Mind (Reissue)

— Stygian Crown – Stygian Crown

— Sunbather – Brown Bread EP

— Tenille Townes – The Lemonade Stand

— Thad Cockrell – If In Case You Feel the Same

— The Third Kind – Man vs Earth

— They Leapt From Burning Windows – Demo 2020

— Thirty Nights of Violence – You’ll See Me Up There

— TJ George – Fragmented Soul Vol. 2

— TTRRUUCES – TTRRUUCES

— Tyler Carter – Moonshine Acoustic EP

— Varaha – Reves

— Various Artists – Brown Acid: The Tenth Trip

— Various Artists – Eastrail 177 Trilogy

— Various Artists – On The Road: A Tribute To John Hartford

— Various Artists – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Soundtrack)

— Voidceremony – Entropic Reflections Continuum: Dimensional Unravel

— Wetware – Flail

— Will Hoge – Tiny Little Movies

— William Cashion (of Future Islands) – Postcard Music

— Yard Arms – Sanctuary Lines EP

— Young Ejecta – Ride Lonesome

— Zaac Pick – Passages

