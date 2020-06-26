Friday New Music 26/6

Apples is busy so it’s me Apples the Dutch knockoff version.
— Absolutely Yours – Natural Wonder
— Acherontas – Psychic Death – The Shattering Of Perceptions
— AHAB – Live Prey
— Alanis Morissette – Jagged Little Pill Deluxe
— Albert Ayler – New Grass (Vinyl Reissue)
— Alberta Cross – What Are We Frightened Of?
— American Dream Machine – Deadhearts
— Amy Rage – Solitude EP
— Arca – KiCk i
— Art Feynman (Luke Temple of Here We Go Magic) – Half Price at 3:30
— Arya Zappa – Dark Windows
— Atta Boy – Big Heart Manners
— Bananagun – The True Story of Bananagun
— Bankrol Hayden – Pain Is Temporary
— Beans – All Together Now
— Becca Mancari – The Greatest Part
— Bell Witch and Aerial Ruin – Stygian Bough Volume I
— Blimes and Gab – Talk About It
— Bluey – Tinted Sky
— Bobby Watson – Keepin’ It Real
— BOYO – Where Have All My Friends Gone?
— Brian McKnight – Exodus
— Brother Dege – Folk Songs of the American Longhair (10th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue)
— Buju Banton – Upside Down 2020
— Bureau B – Deixis
— C TRIP A – Ozzy Nights
— The California Honeydrops – Just One More, And Then Some EP
— Carlos Niño and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson – Chicago Waves
— Catafalque – We Will Always Suffer
— Chain Whip – 14 Lashes
— Chris Simpson (of Mineral) – Music For Looking Animals
— City of the Sun – Under the Same Sky
— City Punk Cowgirl – Born on the Ground
— Civic Center – The Ground Below
— Cloquet – New Drugs
— Corb Lund – Agricultural Tragic
— Connell Cruise – Confluence
— Coriky (Ian MacKaye, Joe Lally, and Amy Farina) – Coriky (Physical Release)
— Country Westerns – Country Westerns
— Dan Drohan – You’re A Crusher / drocan!
— The Dead Tongues – Transmigration Blues
— Den-Mate – Hypnagogia EP
— Derrick Hodge – Color of Noize
— Descend – The Deviant
— Diana Ross – Supertonic (Physical Release)
— Dirt Reynolds – Scalawag
— Dirty Projectors – Flight Tower EP
— Dismalimerence – Tome: 1
— D.K. Lyons – The Past (Romanticized)
— Dombrance – Poutou EP
— Draemora – Awakening EP
— Earl Sweatshirt – Feet of Clay (Deluxe Vinyl Edition)
— Echo Chamber Orchestra – Echo Chamber Orchestra
— Ego Ella May – Honey For Wounds
— Emmure – Hindsight
— Eric Clapton & B.B. King – Riding With the King (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Eugene McDaniels – Outlaw (Vinyl Reissue)
— Evening Hymns – Heavy Nights
— Exocrine – Maelstrom
— Fairuz – Maarifti Feek (Reissue)
— Fakear – EWGA
— Fanny – Fanny (Vinyl Reissue)
— Fellwarden – Wreathed in Mourncloud
— Feuerschwanz – Das elfte Gebot
— Five Alarm Funk – Big Smoke
— Frank Zappa – The Mothers 1970
— Gabríel Ólafs – Piano Works
— George Semper – Inner City Review (Reissue)
— Ghost Chant – Left to Drown EP
— Grand Pax – PWR EP
— Grey Daze (feat. Chester Bennington) – Amends
— HAIM – Woman in Music Pt. III
— The Head and the Heart – Living Mirage: The Complete Recordings
— Heath Fogg (of Alabama Shakes) – Sun on Shade
— Herzog – Fiction Writer
— Hornwood Fell – Cursed Thoughts
— Hydraform – Hydraform
— IA – initIAtion
— IDK – IDK & Friends 2 (Basketball Country: In The Water Soundtrack)
— INEXORUM – Moonlit Navigation
— INXS – Live Baby Live
— Iron Wigs – Your Birthday’s Canceled
— Jacknife Lee – The Jacknife Lee
— James Krivchenia (of Big Thief) – A New Found Relaxation
— Jamws – Toronto EP
— Japandroids – Massey Fucking Hall (Digital Release)
— Jasmine Dreame Wagner – Switchblade Moon EP
— Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?
— Justine Brown – Wander Feeler
— Kalahari – Theia EP
— Kansas – The Absence of Presence
— Khruangbin – Mordechai
— Kid Trunks – Moon
— Killer Workout – Four : Three
— Kyle Nix (of Turnpike Troudadours) – Lightning on the Mountain & Other Short Stories
— Lenny Bruce – Lenny Bruce is Out Again
— Lionel Boy – Who is Dovey EP
— Locust Reign – Downfall EP
— Long Distance Calling – How Do We Want to Live?
— Maceo Parker – Soul Food – Cooking with Maceo
— Magick Touch – Heads Have Got to Rock’n’Roll
— Mansions – Big Bad
— Mantar – Grungetown Hooligans II
— Matija Strniša – House of Hummingbird – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
— Melissa Sullivan – Late Last Night
— moe. – This Not, We Are
— Molitoth – The Tribunal
— more – 1/2 EP
— Mountain Time (Chris Simpson of Mineral) – Music For Looking Animals
— Nadine Shah – Kitchen Sink
— Neon Trees – I Can Feel You Forgetting Me
— New Dilemma – Is Your Story Over EP
— Nick D’Virgilio – Invisible
— Nicole Mitchell and Lisa E. Harris – EarthSeed
— Nobody – Atmosfear
— The North Country – America and Afterwords
— Ohhms – Close
— Ola Runt – Beggin 4 a Body
— The Orange Peels – Square (Reissue)
— Pale Divine – Consequence of Time
— 박혜진 Park Hye Jin – How Can I EP
— Patricia Marx – JOÃO EP
— PC Nackt – Plunderphobia
— Pessimist – Holdout
— Phoebe Ryan – How It Used to Feel
— Prof – Powderhorn Suites
— Pyrrhon – Abcess Time
— Raven Artson – notice me EP
— Ravenlight – Project Genesis
— Ray Lamontagne – Monovision
— Reb Fountain – Reb Fountain (Physical Release)
— Redd Kross – Red Cross EP (Reissue)
— Reigning Sound – Home For Orphans (Vinyl Reissue)
— Remo Drive – A Portrait of an Ugly Man
— Reuben Vincent – Boy Meets World EP
— Sam Spiegel – Random Shit from the Internet Era
— Sara Rachele – Scorpio Sun
— Scott “Wino” Weinrich (of Saint Vitus and The Obsessed) – Forever Gone
— Screaming Females – Chalk Tape (Vinyl Reissue)
— Second Arrows – Second Arrows
— Sergio Calderón & Céli Lee – The Eternal Dice
— Seth Bogart – Seth Bogart Presents….Men On The Verge Of Nothing
— Skudge – Time Tracks
— Soccer96 –Tactics EP
— Sofie – Survivor
— Sons of Silver – Doomsday Noises EP
— Space Kamp – Electric Lemonade
— The Staple Sisters – Family Tree (Reissue)
— The Staple Sisters – Unlock Your Mind (Reissue)
— Stygian Crown – Stygian Crown
— Sunbather – Brown Bread EP
— Tenille Townes – The Lemonade Stand
— Thad Cockrell – If In Case You Feel the Same
— The Third Kind – Man vs Earth
— They Leapt From Burning Windows – Demo 2020
— Thirty Nights of Violence – You’ll See Me Up There
— TJ George – Fragmented Soul Vol. 2
— TTRRUUCES – TTRRUUCES
— Tyler Carter – Moonshine Acoustic EP
— Varaha – Reves
— Various Artists – Brown Acid: The Tenth Trip
— Various Artists – Eastrail 177 Trilogy
— Various Artists – On The Road: A Tribute To John Hartford
— Various Artists – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Soundtrack)
— Voidceremony – Entropic Reflections Continuum: Dimensional Unravel
— Wetware – Flail
— Will Hoge – Tiny Little Movies
— William Cashion (of Future Islands) – Postcard Music
— Yard Arms – Sanctuary Lines EP
— Young Ejecta – Ride Lonesome
— Zaac Pick – Passages