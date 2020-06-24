Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jun. 24 (encore from Mar. 14, 2019)

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Kevin, a product marketing manager from Washington state, collects vinyl records that he has no intention of commingling;

Lindsey, a physician from Pennsylvania, can’t recognize faces, including that of Chelsea Clinton in person; and

Barton, a trading associate from Ontario, dazzled Margaret Atwood with his white suit. Barton is a two-day champ with winnings of $56,000.

Barton looked like he was in good position when he took the lead on DD2, then Lindsey absolutely dominated the last half of DJ, holding command into FJ with $28,100 vs. $17,600 for Barton and $7,600 for Kevin.

DD1, $400 – RIVER, RUN- In New York Times crossword puzzles, the clue for it has been “Bard’s River” (Kevin won $1,000)

DD2, $1,200 – THE PLAY’S LAST LINES – A musical…”How many can I kill…& still have one bullet left for me? Don’t you touch him! Te adoro, Anton.” (Barton won $5,000)

DD3, $1,200 – MATH OR SCIENCE – This Heisenberg principle says some things, like energy and time, can’t accurately be measured simultaneously (Lindsey won $5,500)

FJ – STATE CAPITALS EAST OF THE MISSISSIPPI – The last 2 letters of this city’s name are the U.S. postal abbreviation for the state that it’s the capital of

The players had no problem solving FJ, with Lindsey adding $7,101 to win with an impressive $35,201.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed that the letters G.O.T. in reference to a fine Irish pub stand for Guinness on tap.

That’s before our time: Depressingly, the contestants didn’t know the comic from “Silver Streak” and “Stir Crazy” is Richard Pryor.

This day in Trebekistan: In a pre-show message, Alex thanked everyone who offered him their best wishes – even Watson.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Avon? DD2 – What is “West Side Story”? DD3 – What is the uncertainty principle? FJ – What is Albany?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...