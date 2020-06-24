Avocado Sight & Sound: TV Edition results

1.) The Simpsons 57 mentions
2.) The Wire 54 mentions
3.) Breaking Bad 41 mentions
4.) Mad Men 38 mentions
5.) Seinfeld 32 mentions
5.) Twin Peaks 32 mentions
7.) Community 31 mentions
8.) 30 Rock 26 mentions
9.) Arrested Development 25 mentions
9.) Deadwood 25 mentions
9.) The Good Place 25 mentions
9.) The Sopranos 25 mentions
13.) Futurama 23 mentions
14.) Buffy the Vampire Slayer 21 mentions
15.) The Americans 20 mentions
15.) Better Call Saul 20 mentions
15.) Bojack Horseman 20 mentions
15.) Justified 20 mentions
15.) Parks and Recreation 20 mentions
20.) Avatar: The Last Airbender 18 mentions
21.) Lost 17 mentions
22.) Mystery Science Theater 3000 16 mentions
23.) Gravity Falls 15 mentions
23.) It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia 15 mentions
23.) Monty Python’s Flying Circus 15 mentions
23.) Star Trek: Deep Space Nine 15 mentions
27.) Steven Universe 14 mentions
28.) Star Trek: The Next Generation 13 mentions
29.) The Twilight Zone 12 mentions
29.) The X Files 12 mentions
31.) American Dad! 10 mentions
31.) Firefly 10 mentions
31.) Hannibal 10 mentions
31.) NewsRadio 10 mentions
35.) Fargo 9 mentions
35.) Game of Thrones 9 mentions
35.) The Leftovers 9 mentions
38.) Adventure Time 8 mentions
38.) Batman: The Animated Series 8 mentions
38.) Bob’s Burgers 8 mentions
38.) Farscape 8 mentions
38.) Fawlty Towers 8 mentions
38.) King of the Hill 8 mentions
38.) M*A*S*H 8 mentions
38.) The Shield 8 mentions
38.) The Venture Brothers 8 mentions
47.) Atlanta 7 mentions
47.) Doctor Who (reboot) 7 mentions
47.) The Kids in the Hall 7 mentions
47.) Peep Show 7 mentions
51.) Archer 6 mentions
51.) Battlestar Galactica (remake) 6 mentions
51.) Crazy Ex-Girlfriend 6 mention
51.) Curb Your Enthusiasm 6 mentions
51.) Justice League Unlimited 6 mentions
51.) New Girl 6 mentions
51.) The Office (US) 6 mentions
51.) Over the Garden Wall 6 mentions
51.) The Prisoner 6 mentions
51.) Scrubs 6 mentions
51.) Terriers 6 mentions
51.) Veep 6 mentions
63.) Angel 5 mentions
63.) Cheers 5 mentions
63.) Cowboy Bebop 5 mentions
63.) Fleabag 5 mentions
63.) Frasier 5 mentions
63.) Friday Night Lights 5 mentions
63.) Friends 5 mentions
63.) Happy Endings 5 mentions
63.) Jeopardy! 5 mentions
63.) The Larry Sanders Show 5 mentions
63.) Legends of Tomorrow 5 mentions
63.) Nathan for You 5 mentions
63.) Person of Interest 5 mentions
63.) Sesame Street 5 mentions
63.) Slings & Arrows 5 mentions
63.) Veronica Mars 5 mentions
Avocado Sight & Sound: TV Edition results
