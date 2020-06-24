Avocado Sight & Sound: TV Edition results

1.) The Simpsons 57 mentions

2.) The Wire 54 mentions

3.) Breaking Bad 41 mentions

4.) Mad Men 38 mentions

5.) Seinfeld 32 mentions

5.) Twin Peaks 32 mentions

7.) Community 31 mentions

8.) 30 Rock 26 mentions

9.) Arrested Development 25 mentions

9.) Deadwood 25 mentions

9.) The Good Place 25 mentions

9.) The Sopranos 25 mentions

13.) Futurama 23 mentions

14.) Buffy the Vampire Slayer 21 mentions

15.) The Americans 20 mentions

15.) Better Call Saul 20 mentions

15.) Bojack Horseman 20 mentions

15.) Justified 20 mentions

15.) Parks and Recreation 20 mentions

20.) Avatar: The Last Airbender 18 mentions

21.) Lost 17 mentions

22.) Mystery Science Theater 3000 16 mentions

23.) Gravity Falls 15 mentions

23.) It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia 15 mentions

23.) Monty Python’s Flying Circus 15 mentions

23.) Star Trek: Deep Space Nine 15 mentions

27.) Steven Universe 14 mentions

28.) Star Trek: The Next Generation 13 mentions

29.) The Twilight Zone 12 mentions

29.) The X Files 12 mentions

31.) American Dad! 10 mentions

31.) Firefly 10 mentions

31.) Hannibal 10 mentions

31.) NewsRadio 10 mentions

35.) Fargo 9 mentions

35.) Game of Thrones 9 mentions

35.) The Leftovers 9 mentions

38.) Adventure Time 8 mentions

38.) Batman: The Animated Series 8 mentions

38.) Bob’s Burgers 8 mentions

38.) Farscape 8 mentions

38.) Fawlty Towers 8 mentions

38.) King of the Hill 8 mentions

38.) M*A*S*H 8 mentions

38.) The Shield 8 mentions

38.) The Venture Brothers 8 mentions

47.) Atlanta 7 mentions

47.) Doctor Who (reboot) 7 mentions

47.) The Kids in the Hall 7 mentions

47.) Peep Show 7 mentions

51.) Archer 6 mentions

51.) Battlestar Galactica (remake) 6 mentions

51.) Crazy Ex-Girlfriend 6 mention

51.) Curb Your Enthusiasm 6 mentions

51.) Justice League Unlimited 6 mentions

51.) New Girl 6 mentions

51.) The Office (US) 6 mentions

51.) Over the Garden Wall 6 mentions

51.) The Prisoner 6 mentions

51.) Scrubs 6 mentions

51.) Terriers 6 mentions

51.) Veep 6 mentions

63.) Angel 5 mentions

63.) Cheers 5 mentions

63.) Cowboy Bebop 5 mentions

63.) Fleabag 5 mentions

63.) Frasier 5 mentions

63.) Friday Night Lights 5 mentions

63.) Friends 5 mentions

63.) Happy Endings 5 mentions

63.) Jeopardy! 5 mentions

63.) The Larry Sanders Show 5 mentions

63.) Legends of Tomorrow 5 mentions

63.) Nathan for You 5 mentions

63.) Person of Interest 5 mentions

63.) Sesame Street 5 mentions

63.) Slings & Arrows 5 mentions

63.) Veronica Mars 5 mentions

