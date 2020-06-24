Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Breaking Things Off (06/24/2020)

So you have four friends with benefits, two boyfriends, a boyfriend and a wife and it’s all just getting a tiny bit much. You decide to focus on your boyfriend wife and end things with everyone else since you can’t afford a divorce lawyer love her the most of all.

Okay, I assume most of us have never had to juggle quite that many balls (heh) at once, but many of us have likely been in the position where we had to end things with somebody for one reason or another. Maybe they wanted a new boat on the lake, you wanted that sweet new Ferrari. Or you moved away. Or your tastes in pizza toppings were incompatible.

Anyway:

What’s your point at which you tend to end things? That can go both for serious relationships and more casual connections.

What are your preferred approaches for ending things with somebody?

What are approaches you tend to avoid?

Stories about breaking things off when you don’t see a future?

Or about somebody breaking it off with you if they didn’t see a future? Were they right?

Things you appreciate/dislike about how somebody has ended things with you, if they have?

Etc.

As always, talking about anything related to dating and intimacy etc. which is not in the prompt is okay too! Welcome, even!

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

