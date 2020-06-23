Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The LGBT person of the day is Zoe Quinn(they/them).

They are known for their creation Depression Quest and several titles in comics. They are currently working on Solar Ash.

In the news, a piece by Advocate on Ritchie Torres, a gay Afro-Latino, who is running for Congress and attempting to defeat a homophobe running for the Dem nomination.

In pop culture recommendations, Phoebe Bridger’s second album, Punisher, came out and holy fucking shit.

And like last week, here is an article that lists several black trans focused orgs that you can donate to

Optional Topic: what are some LGBTQ+ media you feel often gets unappreciated?

