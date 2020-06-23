Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 10 (Finals)

It’s round 10 of the playoffs! It all comes down to this!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, June 23rd at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Chrono Cross Scars of Time 13 10 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Gerudo Valley Chrono Cross Dream of the Shore Bordering Another World 11 9 Final Fantasy VIII Man with the Machine Gun

Boo! I saved you, Dream, and this is how you repay me? Justice for the synth!

Well, we finally have it; our first ever same-game final. The Chrono Cross OST’s been a strong performer throughout this tournament, but it’s done especially well down the stretch, with many perfect or near-perfect rounds. Both songs are beautiful, and even though I have zero context for either I’d say both are worthy finalists. Will Scars of Time avenge last tournament’s Corridors of Time, which fell just short in the finals? Or will its own brother, Dream of the Shore Bordering Another World, take the gold?

In another echo of tournament’s past, Nintendo falls just short in the semifinal round. Gerudo Valley has a chance to improve on Dark World’s eventual 4th place finish, but to get there it’ll have to go through Man with the Machine Gun, a beautiful idiosyncratic masterpiece.

Fun Stats About The Top 2

Spoiler Top 2 by group: Lol these numbers have been junk for days. Look here I guess. Top 2 by game: 2 songs: Chrono Cross

Remember The Fallen Final Fantasy VIII The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

By console: PlayStation: 1 game, 2 songs [collapse]

