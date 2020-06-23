The Tuesday Politics Thread Celebrates The Pill

While we’re going through some big watershed moments right now and likely throughout the year, there are anniversaries of past ones to celebrate as well. Today back in 1960, the first contraceptive pills were made available in the US – which meant women didn’t have to put an aspirin between their knees anymore, as some legislators have suggested should be done.

“The pill” was created by Carl Djerassi who was born in Austria in 1923 but escaped in 1939 to the US. His creation was synthesized in 1951 for Syntex and the result radically changed the world in incalculable ways, including allowing for the modern woman in the 60s to truly control her body (as much as men would allow her, of course). But that paradigm shift began a decades-long push that’s still being fought over today and it’s important to remember one of the many key events to it.

And even beyond all the incredibly important elements of sexuality, it also became a key component for helping a lot of women with their mental health and overall body management. While it’s known for freeing up women to own their sexuality without the risk of pregnancy, it’s far more than that.

Djerassi continued to make major contributions to the field of organic chemistry, including developing the use of antihistamines.

In later life Djerassi became an author, writing novels, plays and his autobiography.

He passed away in 2015 at the age of 91.

What we’re experiencing now shall pass at some point, for better and worse, and something else is yet to come. And that’s important because we live in the here and now and must make the most of those moments, in big and small ways.

So, be excellent to each other and remember that the McSquirrell rule is always in effect! And if it gets problematic out there, grab ahold of a mod at avocadomods@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...