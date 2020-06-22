Bruce Campbell Night Thread

Bruce Campbell celebrates his birthday today. He is 62 years young. Groovy! Hail to the King!

Other notable birthdays today include Elizabeth Warren, John Dillinger, Meryl Streep, and Cyndi Lauper to name a few.

June 22nd is also my birthday. Today I turn 38 years old. Inching every so closer to 40…

If you celebrate your birthday today, I wish you well and many happy returns.

Congratulations we are birthday twins.

I also want to wish all of those that have had a birthday in June or will celebrate their birthday shortly a hearty happy birthday as well.

Have fun posting tonight and hope your Summer is off to a great start so far ( I know its only been two days into the new season, but we are going to try to make it the best one yet under the current circumstances).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...