The Monday Politics Thread Refuses to Be Silent

Trump’s New Foreign Broadcasting CEO Fires News Chiefs, Raising Fears Of Meddling



President Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, Michael Pack, showed up to work Wednesday for the first time after being approved by the U.S. Senate two weeks earlier.



His words to staff were affirming. His actions were anything but.



Pack swiftly sidelined most of the agency’s senior leadership by stripping them of their authority. He also fired the chiefs of the government-sponsored broadcast networks for foreign audiences that his agency oversees, including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty; Radio Free Asia; Office of Cuba Broadcasting, which oversees Radio and Television Martí; and Middle East Broadcasting Networks, which runs Alhurra and Radio Sawa.



The two top officials at Voice of America resigned days earlier in anticipation of Pack’s arrival.



Pack dissolved advisory boards over each of the networks and placed his own aides above them. He gave no reason for his actions other than his authority to do so, according to two people with direct knowledge of the day’s events.