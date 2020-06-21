Werewolves 125: A Sequence of Regrettable Occurrences Day 3

“Time is a continuum,” Casper tells you as you mount gears on shaping wheels.

“Raawk!” says Emily. “‘Continuum’ means-“

“Ice Bear knows what ‘continuum’ means,” says Ice Bear.

“Oh,” says Casper, crestfallen. “Anyway, what I do here is make sure that the continuum of time is maintained. That’s important, you know.”

“But clocks don’t actually make time,” says Penelope Pumberly, struggling to lift a cog that weighs more than she does. “They just – oof,” she interjects, dropping it. “They just measure it.”

“Nonsense,” says Casper.

“Nonsense,” adds Emily.

“Time,” continues Casper, “is an artifact of human perception, and as such can be directly controlled by timepieces. That’s why what I do here is so important.”

You look at each other and silently agree to skip the next part of the conversation.

“So what about Daylight Sav-” begins LEGO Batman, but Casper jumps to his feet.

“Don’t you DARE say those words in this house!”

Shaping gears is challenging work. It turns out clock gears wear out after awhile, and when they happen they’re just ground down smaller, to replace other, smaller gears that also need to be ground down, and so on. Also clocks apparently control time and not the other way around.

Sometimes Owenthrop J. Studepackard and myself will go for a rousing round of minigolf at the illicit minigolf course on the roof of BOO headquarters. Between putts, he’ll comb his mustache with the iridium mustache comb his landlord bought him for the fifth anniversary of the day he moved in, and we’ll talk about current cases. He happens to find Casper’s notions of time amusing, but also mentioned how, in the deepest of the deep future, when all the stars have burned out and everything has grown cold, it may be said that time has stopped when you can no longer build a device to measure it.

There’s a strange, ethereal sound on the wind, like someone talking in the next room, and I miss my shot. A distant voice gives a tinkling laugh.

While I attempt to sink my putt on the volcano hole, I ponder the notion of time. Your hint for today, dear orphans, is that it might just be possible to have a revolution in a freeze-frame.

After a bracing day of gear-shaping, you’re sent to sleep. After two minutes of listening to gear noise, you ask if maybe you could do that outside, which Emily says is awwwk okay. Casper is already asleep in a hammock.

There’s a backyard to the clock tower, and although it’s overgrown and scattered with gears, it’s still kind of nice. You can hear the reassuring crash of the surf before you, and the noises of the city behind. You each find a gear to curl up on, and are quickly asleep. Mostly.

LEGO Batman removes his mask, and anyone still awake would have seen that he was, in fact, not LEGO Bruce Wayne but LEGO Carmelita Spats. I mean regular Carmelita Spats. She stalks over to Maggie Price, Gourmet Detective, and deadlifts her sleeping form off the cliff into the sea.

“My orphan-hating muscles have never failed me,” says Carmelita Spats, who has spent her entire adult life doing terrible things like this.

“No!” cries a voice behind her. It’s Frodo Baggins, who runs over to the cliff to look down. “I’ll never be able to solve codes now!” And before Carmelita’s astonished eyes, he jumps into the roaring sea.

Maggie Price, Gourmet Detective (Malthusc) has been sent to a farm upstate. He was an AMATEUR CRYPTOGRAPHER (Lover) and a ROGUE VFD AGENT (Wolf).

Frodo Baggins (Nate the Lesser) has been sent to a farm upstate. He was an AMATEUR CRYPTOGRAPHER (Lover) and a GENERIC ORPHAN (Vanilla Townie).

“Damn,” says Carmelita Spats. “A twofer. Cakesniffers, the pair of them.”

Just then, she hears a vehicle pull up outside. Creeping up to the hedge that surrounds the property, she can see an unmarked white moving van. The lift gate rolls up, and out steps… Juniper Perkins.

“I don’t think we should be doing this,” she says to someone still inside. “Really, we have…” her voice trails off as she spots Carmelita Spats.

There’s a quick scuffle, the sound of a well-muscled body being thrown into a van, and then just the sound of the sea as the van drives away.

LEGO Batman (April LKD) has been sent to a farm upstate. He was CARMELITA SPATS, ORPHAN HATER (the Serial Killer).

Casper is understanding when Ursula comes to get you after his phone call in the morning.

“Thanks for helping me with the gears,” he says, waving.

“Raawk!” says Emily. “Y’all come back now, ya hear?”

“They will not,” says Ursula tartly as she shuts the minivan’s sliding door.

“I’m sorry,” she explains to you, as you head out on the freeway. “This is definitely more orphan attrition than is common. Most orphans are doing better than you are at this point in their rehoming. However, you were only orphaned again for 39 minutes that time because the morning traffic was good. But don’t worry, because your new home is actually going to be nice.”

“Wait,” says Little Lord Wolfington. “You knew the last two places weren’t nice?”

“Oh look, here we are.”

The minivan makes a hard left turn into the parking lot of an enormous fiberglass cupcake. The neon sign on the roof informs you that this is PRINCESS SUCRALOUISE’S CANDY REALM.

“Welcome!” cries a woman dressed like a wedding cake, emerging from the cupcake with a gingerbread sceptre in hand. “I am Princess Sucralouise! Welcome to my magical candy kingdom!”

“What the fuck?” says the protagonist of Final Fantasy III.

“Look, she passed the background check,” says Ursula, unbuckling her seatbelt and grabbing her clipboard. “Greetings, your majesty!”

After some quick paperwork, you legally belong to Princess Sucralouise, who envelops the lot of you in a crushing hug.

“Have you ever made candy before?” she asks. “It’s OODLES of fun.”

“We’ve shaped gears,” says Pippi Longstocking.

“Well, let‘s start with some gear-shaped candy, then. Anybody want a lollipop?”

As you’re led into the cupcake building, you think that surely – SURELY – this has to be better than the last two places.

PLAYERS E-Dog replaced by Raven Tobias Morpheus Town Mr. I’m My Own Grandpa Side Character Mayelbridwen Sister Jude the Obscure Hohopossum ThoughtsThoughtsThoughts Colonel Mustard Malthusc Wolf Nate the Lesser Town Louie Blue Town Cop on the Edge-ish DW Lord Stoneheart The Hayes Code Lamb Dance Jake replaced by Emm InnDEEEEED Lindsay Josephus Donalbain Town April LKD Serial Killer Sic Backups The Wasp [collapse]

ROLES 14 Orphans 1 Inventor (Special role – see below) 1 Bibliophile (Investigator) 11 Generic Orphans (Vanilla Town) 1 Premium Orphan (Functionally identical to Vanilla Town, but somehow intrinsically better than the rest of you)

1 Adult Carmelita Spats, Orphan Hater (Serial Killer)

4 Rogue VFD Agents (Wolves) 1 Rogue VFD Roleblocker 3 Generic Rogue VFD Agents

The Inventor crafts single-shot powers each night in their QT. They can only make one a night, and will have the following list to choose from: 1 vigilante kill

2 doctor protections (prevents incoming damage)

1 jailer protection (prevents incoming damage AND night actions, if any)

2 roleblocks

1 investigation (will reveal both alignment and role) Each night, the Inventor will announce their intended power (i.e., vigilante) and, using only materials that could plausibly be found in the day’s setting (i.e., a carnival midway) they will attempt to invent something that could do the job (i.e., “I will spin this cotton candy into a rope and strangle [other player] with it.”) The arbiter of success in this matter will be Owenthrop J. Studepackard, Arch-Director of Recursive Arbitration. The Inventor will get up to three chances per night to make the desired item type. If Mr. Studepackard finds all three attempts too unlikely to succeed (or using ingredients unlikely to be available in your current location), the Inventor fails for the night, and they lose their chance to craft that particular power. (Note: For powers that can be crafted twice, this only eliminates one, not both). Inventions must be used the night they are crafted. They cannot be given away or held back. The Inventor can use the items they craft on themselves, if they wish. The Bibliophile works as an investigator, using the things they learn in books to assess other people’s intentions. Each night, the Bibliophile can target one person for study. If the investigation isn’t blocked, the Bibliophile will learn the target’s alignment. On first investigation, targets will either come up GOOD (Orphans) or BAD (VFD agents and Carmelita Spats). If the Bibliophile wishes to investigate that person again, they will also learn the target’s role (or lack thereof). The Premium Orphan has no special powers, but is slightly more pleasant to look at and talk to than the rest of you are. [collapse]

RULES AND MECHANICS Win conditions: The wolves win when they are equal to the number of town-aligned players left (if the SK is dead), or outnumber the non-wolf players (even if the SK is still alive). Town wins when all the wolves and the serial killer are defeated. The serial killer wins when it comes down to just them and one other person. A three-way standoff between the last town, last wolf and SK will result in a special ending.

Night actions: Rough order of operations: Roleblocks, then misc. actions, then kills. Investigations: Orphans come back GOOD, VFD agents and Carmelita Spats come back BAD. The medic cannot medic themselves or the same person two nights running.

Voting: You have the option to vote “No Kill” (or words to that effect). If that option prevails, no one dies at the end of the day. A majority vote for one player (or No Kill) will end the day early. A tied vote at twilight will result in no one dying, unless Owen and Spooky decide they want to do the RNG thing instead. Try it and find out!

If you maintain a game-related outside resource (like a spreadsheet or an in-character Tumblr), stop updating it after you’re dead.

No editing posts.

No quoting or screencapping from your QTs.

If you have any other questions about rules, please ask in QT, and we will answer publicly here. Cryptography, Codes and Puzzles: Each day, Robin WILL place a secret message somewhere in the header. If you feel up to the challenge, decipher it and post in the answer in your QT. Winners will be chosen randomly from those who answer correctly. Those who share QTs are allowed to work on the puzzles together, but must submit the solutions in their private QTs in order to qualify. Only post the answer in your QT; do not make the solution public. If you post the answer publicly, you will be disqualified from that day’s puzzle and for two subsequent days. It is acceptable to reveal the answer on any subsequent day, however. Not after twilight on the day of the puzzle, the next day. Posting the answer after twilight will result in the ban described above. There will usually – but not always – be one winner for each puzzle. Prizes include night actions such as, but not limited to, the power of life and death. None of the prizes will contain an eavesdropping power, however, and none will impair a player’s ability to communicate. And remember: Have fun! [collapse]

Twilight is Monday, June 22, at 8 PM EST.

