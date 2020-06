Tonight we celebrate the first Night Thread of Summer.

I hope you are staying cool tonight with a cold drink or maybe some ice cream.

One of my favorite movies of 2019 was Midsommar.

Ari Aster is one of my new favorite Masters of Horror.

If you are looking for a double feature this weekend, I recommend the original Wicker Man and Midsommar.

Tell us what you have planned for the Summer in the comment section below.

Enjoy your evening and I hope your weekend is going well so far.

