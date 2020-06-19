The Weekly Shuffle Thread Rides The WAVE!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffle! As the weather gets warmer you may find the desire to catch some waves… but for now, why not stay home and kick back with a wavy shuffle!

Wave hello to your favorite songs featuring the word WAVE in the title of them! But if your Wave songs are coming in at low tide, don’t panic! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

