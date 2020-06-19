Ian Holm Has Gone to the Gray Havens

Brilliant actor Sir Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88.

I’m not going to be any good at writing an obituary so I’ll link to this one and say I’m sure many amazing obits will be written for you to seek out: https://www.npr.org/2020/06/19/880811998/actor-ian-holm-who-played-king-lear-to-bilbo-baggins-has-died

Lets share our favorite roles of his here. For me, as much as I loved him as Bilbo Baggins, the role I will always think of for him is as Michell in The Sweet Hereafter. He plays the role subtly, which makes it all the more heartbreaking.

