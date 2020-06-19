Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jun. 19 (encore from Feb. 16, 2018)

Here are today’s contestants:

Vinay, a resident physician from Albany, NY, who had a scary time in the bat enclosure at the Singapore Zoo;

Gianna, an executive director of an educational foundation from Lawrenceville, NJ, who is part of a championship heavyweight wife-carrying team; and

Rob, an escalation manager from Edina, MN, whose dog was the straw that broke his hammock’s back. Rob is a two-day champ with winnings of $21,499.

Excellent battle between Rob and Vinay that could have gone either way, but thanks in part to a modest $2,000 bet by Rob on DD3 (who admitted he “should have bet more” of his $10,200), Vijay had the lead into FJ with $19,700 vs. $17,800 for Rob and $4,000 for Gianna.

DD1 – TITLE TITLES – “Vlad the Impaler: the Real _ _” (Rob won $2,200 on a true DD.)

DD2 – TRAVEL EURASIA – The dunes of echoing Sand Mountian near Dunhaung, China are best traveled riding this, luotuo in Chinese (Vinay won $2,500)

DD3 – IN THE HALL OF FAME – In 2011 both the Wiggles and Kylie Minogue were inducted into this country’s Recording Industry Hall of Fame (Rob won $2,000)

FJ – FICTIONAL PLACES – Some residents of the place with this name came from Kensington Gardens, where they had fallen out of their perambulators

Rob threw caution to the wind with a $15,000 wager on FJ, opening him up to possibly being passed by Gianna. But the gamble paid off when he was correct and went on to win with $32,800 for a three-day total of $54,299.

Vinay, the leader into FJ, missed but would have lost even if correct, as for some reason he only bet $5,300, not nearly enough to cover a potentially large wager from Rob.

Triple Stumper of the day: The players didn’t know the bloody 1971 prison clash that took place at Attica.

This day in Trebekistan: When introducing the “Reality TV Shows” category, Alex commented, “that sounds like us”. Not true, as reality shows specifically reject being labeled as traditional game shows.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is “Count Dracula”? DD2 – What is a camel? DD3 – What is Australia? FJ – What is Never Never Land? (Neverland would also have been accepted.)

