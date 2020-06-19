Friday New Music 6/19

Hello! Friday! Rushing, but, theres a new Phoebe Bridgers and a Bob Dylan and probably a ton more below! Let me know what youre excited for, whats good etc!
Here’s a fuller list, taken from Consequence of Sound, enjoy:
— A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Artist 2.0 (Deluxe)
— Align in Time – On a Spiral
— Alva Noto – Xerrox Vol. 4
— Amo Amo – Canta EP
— Angela Muñoz – Introspection
— Apollo Hill – VIVID WORLD XPRS PT. 1 EP
— Atavist – III: Absolution
— Babehoven – Yellow has a pretty good reputation
— Bad Touch – Kiss the Sky
— Becca Mancari – The Greatest Part
— Beyond the Black – Hørizøns
— Black Eyed Peas – Translation
— Blackberry Smoke – Live From Capricorn Sound Studios EP
— Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways
— Brian Wilson and Van Dyke Parks – Orange Crate Art (25th Anniversary Reissue)
— Braids – Shadow Offering
— Carrion Vael – God Killer
— Cat Clyde – Good Bones
— Chew – Darque Tan
— Circle of Sighs – Salo
— Clint Black – Out of Sane
— Commonwealth Choir – No End EP
— Constant Smiles – Control
— Constellatia – The Language of Limbs (Reissue)
— Cro-Mags – In the Begining
— Darkstar – Civic Jams
— David Boring – Unnatural Objects and Their Humans (Reissue)
— Dead Posey – Malfunction EP
— Deleo – Mythomania EP
— Diana Burgess – You Run
— Dog Unit – Gospel to Barking EP
— Don Bryant – You Make Me Feel
— Drift. – Symbiosis
— Ed Askew – London
— Edward “Kidd” Jordan, Joel Futterman, William Parker, and Hamid Drake – A Tribute to Alvin Fielder, Live at Vision Festival XXIV
— eleven7four – What’s The 1174? (Side 1)
— Elliot Moss – A Change In Diet – Live Blackbox Recordings
— Eric Hilton (of Thievery Corporation) – Infinite Everywhere
— Escaper – Apotheosis
— Etuk Ubong – Africa Today
— Filter Dread – Trickster
— Fierro Ex Machina – Processions
— Fran Lobo – Brave EP
— Francis of Delirium – All Change EP
— Gabby Barrett – Goldmine
— Gordi – Two Skins
— Grayson Capps – South Front Street: A Retrospective 1997-2019
— Gum Country (feat. members of The Courtneys) – Somewhere
— Hail Spirit Noir – Eden In Reverse
— Harry Kimball – Driftless
— Huanastone – Third Stone From the Sun
— Imaginary Tricks – Art Flakey EP
— Iron Maiden – The Live Collection – Remastered
— Jake Reynolds – Any Kind of Angel
— Jamws – Toronto EP
— Jarreau Vandal – Suburb Superhero: The Villain Within EP
— Jeb Loy Nichols – Season of Decline EP
— Jenny O. – Truth
— Jeremy Fetzer – Phases EP
— Jo James – Back Home
— John Legend – Bigger Love
— John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch – John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch OST (Physical Release)
— Jonah Yano – souvenir
— Juke Ross – Chapter 2
— Kidsmoke – A Vision in the Dark
— The Koreatown Oddity – Little Dominques Nosebleed
— Kyros – Celexa Dreams
— Lamb of God – Lamb of God
— Leni Stern – 4
— Limousine Beach – Stealin’ Wine + 2 EP
— Loke Rahbek – All in the Same Breath
— Mac DeMarco – Here Comes the Cowboy Demos
— Mac DeMarco – Other Here Comes the Cowboy Demos
— Matt Lovell – Nobody Cries Today
— Maya Hawke – Blush
— Melt – The Secret Teaching of Sorrow
— Mendoza Line – We’re All In This Alone
— Michael Franti & Spearhead – Work Hard and Be Nice
— The Microdance – Our Love Noire
— Mong Tong 夢東 – Mystery 秘神
— Moon Panda – Make Well EP
— Monte Warden – Monte Warden & The Dangerous Few
— Mounika. – I Need Space
— Mushroomhead – A Wonderful Life
— Nana Grizol – South Somewhere Else
— Nasty Cherry – Season 2 EP
— The National – High Violet 10th Anniversary Expanded Edition (Vinyl Release)
— The National Parks – Wildflower
— Neil Young – Homegrown
— Notable Oak – Horizonlo
— Ocean Alley – Lonely Diamond
— Omar Rodríguez-Lopez- The Cloud Hill Tapes Vol. I
— ORGÖNE – MOS/FET
— Oumou Sangaré – Acoustic (Digital Release)
— Owen (American Football’s Mike Kinsella) – The Avalanche
— Pabst – Deuce Ex Machina
— Pandrador – Ov Rituals, Ov Ancestors, Ov Destiny
— Parcels – Live Vol. 1 (Vinyl Release)
— The Path of Memory – Hell is Other People
— Permanent Collection – Nothing Good Is Normal
— Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
— Pinch – Reality Tunnels
— Postcard Boy – Limbo EP
— Protest the Hero – Palimpsest
— r beny – Seafoam & Dust
— Randy Porter – Porter Plays Frishberg – Unsung
— Riches of the Poor – The Long Way Down
— Robert Francis – Vol. 1
— Rolie Polie Guacamole – Avoacado
— Roy Ayers, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad – Jazz Is Dead 002
— Ryan Langdon – Lit in the Sticks EP
— Scarlet Pleasure – Garden
— Shadowflag – In Asylum Requiem
— Shakira – Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Shakira
— Shantell Ogden – Song Sampler vol. 1 & 2
— Shingai – Only the Brave…
— Skinshape – Umoja
— Shirley King – Blues For A King
— Simona Castricum – Panic/Desire
— Sindy – First Cut EP
— Sinister – Deformation of the Holy Realm
— Skyzoo – Milestones
— Slomosa – In My Mind’s Desert
— The Soft Pink Truth (Drew Daniel of Matmos) – Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase? (Physical Release)
— Solaris – Un Paese di Musichette Mentre Fuori c’è la Morte
— Speed – 2020 Flex
— Sports Team – Deep Down Happy
— Switchfoot – Covers EP
— Sylvester – Step II (Reissue)
— Tee Grizzley – The Smartest
— Teyana Taylor – The Album
— Tones (AraabMuzik, Plays & Neem) – Tones
— Torchlight Parade – Torchlight Parade
— Trapt – Shadow Work
— Underer (Cleric’s Nick Shellenberger) – The Code
— Vance Provey, Bob Gorry, and Paul Gunsberg – Collective Expression
— Various Artists – Imaginal Soundtracking Vol. 1: There Will Come Soft Rains
— Various Artists – The Longest Day – A Benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association
— Veio – Vitruvian
— Vile Creature – Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!
— Ward White – Leonard at the Audit
— We Versus the Shark – Goodbye Guitar
— Whitesnake – The ROCK Album
— Willaris. K – Full Noise EP
— Wire – 10:20
— Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer & Chris Thile – Not Our First Goat Rodeo
— Zoon – Bleached Waves