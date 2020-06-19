Friday New Music 6/19

Hello! Friday! Rushing, but, theres a new Phoebe Bridgers and a Bob Dylan and probably a ton more below! Let me know what youre excited for, whats good etc!

Here’s a fuller list, taken from Consequence of Sound, enjoy:

— A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Artist 2.0 (Deluxe)

— Align in Time – On a Spiral

— Alva Noto – Xerrox Vol. 4

— Amo Amo – Canta EP

— Angela Muñoz – Introspection

— Apollo Hill – VIVID WORLD XPRS PT. 1 EP

— Atavist – III: Absolution

— Babehoven – Yellow has a pretty good reputation

— Bad Touch – Kiss the Sky

— Becca Mancari – The Greatest Part

— Beyond the Black – Hørizøns

— Black Eyed Peas – Translation

— Blackberry Smoke – Live From Capricorn Sound Studios EP

— Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways

— Brian Wilson and Van Dyke Parks – Orange Crate Art (25th Anniversary Reissue)

— Braids – Shadow Offering

— Carrion Vael – God Killer

— Cat Clyde – Good Bones

— Chew – Darque Tan

— Circle of Sighs – Salo

— Clint Black – Out of Sane

— Commonwealth Choir – No End EP

— Constant Smiles – Control

— Constellatia – The Language of Limbs (Reissue)

— Cro-Mags – In the Begining

— Darkstar – Civic Jams

— David Boring – Unnatural Objects and Their Humans (Reissue)

— Dead Posey – Malfunction EP

— Deleo – Mythomania EP

— Diana Burgess – You Run

— Dog Unit – Gospel to Barking EP

— Don Bryant – You Make Me Feel

— Drift. – Symbiosis

— Ed Askew – London

— Edward “Kidd” Jordan, Joel Futterman, William Parker, and Hamid Drake – A Tribute to Alvin Fielder, Live at Vision Festival XXIV

— eleven7four – What’s The 1174? (Side 1)

— Elliot Moss – A Change In Diet – Live Blackbox Recordings

— Eric Hilton (of Thievery Corporation) – Infinite Everywhere

— Escaper – Apotheosis

— Etuk Ubong – Africa Today

— Filter Dread – Trickster

— Fierro Ex Machina – Processions

— Fran Lobo – Brave EP

— Francis of Delirium – All Change EP

— Gabby Barrett – Goldmine

— Gordi – Two Skins

— Grayson Capps – South Front Street: A Retrospective 1997-2019

— Gum Country (feat. members of The Courtneys) – Somewhere

— Hail Spirit Noir – Eden In Reverse

— Harry Kimball – Driftless

— Huanastone – Third Stone From the Sun

— Imaginary Tricks – Art Flakey EP

— Iron Maiden – The Live Collection – Remastered

— Jake Reynolds – Any Kind of Angel

— Jamws – Toronto EP

— Jarreau Vandal – Suburb Superhero: The Villain Within EP

— Jeb Loy Nichols – Season of Decline EP

— Jenny O. – Truth

— Jeremy Fetzer – Phases EP

— Jo James – Back Home

— John Legend – Bigger Love

— John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch – John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch OST (Physical Release)

— Jonah Yano – souvenir

— Juke Ross – Chapter 2

— Kidsmoke – A Vision in the Dark

— The Koreatown Oddity – Little Dominques Nosebleed

— Kyros – Celexa Dreams

— Lamb of God – Lamb of God

— Leni Stern – 4

— Limousine Beach – Stealin’ Wine + 2 EP

— Loke Rahbek – All in the Same Breath

— Mac DeMarco – Here Comes the Cowboy Demos

— Mac DeMarco – Other Here Comes the Cowboy Demos

— Matt Lovell – Nobody Cries Today

— Maya Hawke – Blush

— Melt – The Secret Teaching of Sorrow

— Mendoza Line – We’re All In This Alone

— Michael Franti & Spearhead – Work Hard and Be Nice

— The Microdance – Our Love Noire

— Mong Tong 夢東 – Mystery 秘神

— Moon Panda – Make Well EP

— Monte Warden – Monte Warden & The Dangerous Few

— Mounika. – I Need Space

— Mushroomhead – A Wonderful Life

— Nana Grizol – South Somewhere Else

— Nasty Cherry – Season 2 EP

— The National – High Violet 10th Anniversary Expanded Edition (Vinyl Release)

— The National Parks – Wildflower

— Neil Young – Homegrown

— Notable Oak – Horizonlo

— Ocean Alley – Lonely Diamond

— Omar Rodríguez-Lopez- The Cloud Hill Tapes Vol. I

— ORGÖNE – MOS/FET

— Oumou Sangaré – Acoustic (Digital Release)

— Owen (American Football’s Mike Kinsella) – The Avalanche

— Pabst – Deuce Ex Machina

— Pandrador – Ov Rituals, Ov Ancestors, Ov Destiny

— Parcels – Live Vol. 1 (Vinyl Release)

— The Path of Memory – Hell is Other People

— Permanent Collection – Nothing Good Is Normal

— Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

— Pinch – Reality Tunnels

— Postcard Boy – Limbo EP

— Protest the Hero – Palimpsest

— r beny – Seafoam & Dust

— Randy Porter – Porter Plays Frishberg – Unsung

— Riches of the Poor – The Long Way Down

— Robert Francis – Vol. 1

— Rolie Polie Guacamole – Avoacado

— Roy Ayers, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad – Jazz Is Dead 002

— Ryan Langdon – Lit in the Sticks EP

— Scarlet Pleasure – Garden

— Shadowflag – In Asylum Requiem

— Shakira – Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Shakira

— Shantell Ogden – Song Sampler vol. 1 & 2

— Shingai – Only the Brave…

— Skinshape – Umoja

— Shirley King – Blues For A King

— Simona Castricum – Panic/Desire

— Sindy – First Cut EP

— Sinister – Deformation of the Holy Realm

— Skyzoo – Milestones

— Slomosa – In My Mind’s Desert

— The Soft Pink Truth (Drew Daniel of Matmos) – Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase? (Physical Release)

— Solaris – Un Paese di Musichette Mentre Fuori c’è la Morte

— Speed – 2020 Flex

— Sports Team – Deep Down Happy

— Switchfoot – Covers EP

— Sylvester – Step II (Reissue)

— Tee Grizzley – The Smartest

— Teyana Taylor – The Album

— Tones (AraabMuzik, Plays & Neem) – Tones

— Torchlight Parade – Torchlight Parade

— Trapt – Shadow Work

— Underer (Cleric’s Nick Shellenberger) – The Code

— Vance Provey, Bob Gorry, and Paul Gunsberg – Collective Expression

— Various Artists – Imaginal Soundtracking Vol. 1: There Will Come Soft Rains

— Various Artists – The Longest Day – A Benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association

— Veio – Vitruvian

— Vile Creature – Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!

— Ward White – Leonard at the Audit

— We Versus the Shark – Goodbye Guitar

— Whitesnake – The ROCK Album

— Willaris. K – Full Noise EP

— Wire – 10:20

— Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer & Chris Thile – Not Our First Goat Rodeo

— Zoon – Bleached Waves

