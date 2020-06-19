30 Day Disney Challenge Day 19: The Saddest Death

After all the happy talk about collectibles yesterday, let’s shift gears to talking about the saddest deaths in the world of Disney.

While there is a lot of sugarcoating in a lot of Disney projects over the years, there was also a lot of reality when it came to dead characters, either happening before the film and influencing choices or seen right there on the screen.

For this one, I’ll take the hit of probably the one that was the most debated for the longest time with the death of Bambi’s mom so you don’t have to make it yours. We’ll just place that in its own special category.

And, as with before, if you want to pull from other Disney “silo” companies like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, please share from there (or from all, if you wish!).

