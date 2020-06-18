Shoeless Trivia: Art

These are always fun.
- What 17th century pope is depicted in the two portraits seen below, one by Diego Velázquez, the other by Francis Bacon?
- What titular fruit has been been obscured twice in this Salvador Dali painting?
- What skateboard and apparel brand has admitted to basing its logo off the style of Barbara Kruger, a sample of whose work is shown below?
- The John Everett Millais work seen here is named for what character from Shakespeare?
- This Benvenuto Cellini work is functional as well as artistic. Per its common title, what substance is it intended to hold?
Answers
- Innocent X
- pomegranate
- Supreme
- Ophelia
- salt
[collapse]