Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 7 (Top 16)

Previous Round’s Results:
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
I’m Waiting for the Night (MoonDisc Version)
|12
|5
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Blue Fields
|Wild Arms
|
Into the Wilderness
|9
|8
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Simone (MoonDisc Version)
|Final Fantasy VII
|Cosmo Canyon
|8
|10
|Buck Bumble
|Title Screen
|Chrono Cross
|Scars of Time
|12
|5
|Final Fantasy VII
|JENOVA
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Gerudo Valley
|12
|7
|Final Fantasy VII
|Fighting
|Jet Grind Radio
|Sneakman
|7
|8
|Space Channel 5
|
Spaceport: Introducing Ulala!
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Hyrule Field
|8
|11
|Grandia
|Theme
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Don’t Be Afraid
|5
|11
|Wild Arms 2
|
Main Title (Instrumental)
|Xenogears
|
Shevat- The Wind is Calling
|8
|9
|Chrono Cross
|
Dream of the Shore Bordering Another World
|Final Fantasy VII
|
One-Winged Angel
|10
|10
|Kirby Super Star
|
Meta Knight’s Revenge
|PaRappa the Rapper
|
Chop Chop Master Onion
|9
|9
|Final Fantasy VII
|Main Theme
|Final Fantasy IX
|
Crossing Those Hills
|8
|9
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Liberi Fatali
|Final Fantasy IX
|You’re Not Alone
|10
|7
|Final Fantasy VIII
|
Maybe I’m A Lion
|Chrono Cross
|
Dreamwatch of Time
|10
|6
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|
The Tragic Prince
|Final Fantasy VIII
|
Man with the Machine Gun
|11
|6
|Final Fantasy IX
|
Valla al Flamenco
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Balamb Garden
|9
|8
|Final Fantasy IX
|Terra
Tie zone!
Final Fantasy VII – One Winged Angel beats Kirby Super Star – Meta Knight’s Revenge (I’m basic, don’t judge me!)
PaRappa the Rapper – Chop Chop Master Onion beats Final Fantasy VII – Main Theme
Fun Stats About The Top 16
Top 16 by group:
I’ve decided listing this out by raw number isn’t interesting; for me at least, the point of tracking groups is to see if “reputation” holds out, ie do the groups that started with the biggest shares stay that way, or do the “weak” groups hold their own? So I’m tracking this in Sheets here. I’m listing group representation as a percentage; for each round, every group “should” have ~4.55%. Groups above that number are overperforming (highlighted green), groups below are under (red). I’m also using lighter shades for groups that fell but are still above 4.55%, and groups that rose but are still below.
The numbers are entirely nonsense right now. Group 16 is crushing it, for whatever that’s worth.
Top 16 by game:
(Songs in bold lost at least half their nominees this round (min 3). Songs in bolded italics lost at least two thirds (min 4))
- 3 songs:
- Chrono Cross
- Final Fantasy VIII [-3]
- 1 song:
- Buck Bumble
- Final Fantasy IX [-3]
- Final Fantasy VII [-4]
- Grandia
- Moon: Remix RPG Adventure [-1]
- PaRappa the Rapper
- Space Channel 5
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time [-1]
- Wild Arms
- Wild Arms 2
- Remember The Fallen
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Jet Grind Radio
- Kirby Super Star
- Xenogears
Dang, the bill came due for Final Fantasies VII and IX, eh? Both completely plummeted out of our top 4, each barely hanging on. If I didn’t like One-Winged Angel so much VII could have been eliminated right here! This leaves us with a top 2 of Final Fantasy VIII and Chrono Cross (which went unscathed last round). Everyone else is on their last legs.
We’re also down to just one Dreamcast song. Space Chanel 5 just barely edged out Jet Grind Radio for that top 16 berth. Such a sad moment for Jet Grind Radio composer Hideki Naganuma, maybe the saddest day since they cancelled Family Guy.
Songs by console:
Playstation: 9 games, 13 songs
Nintendo 64: 2 games, 2 songs
Dreamcast: 1 game, 1 song