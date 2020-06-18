Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 7 (Top 16)

It’s round 7 of the playoffs! Only 16 remain!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, June 19th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
I’m Waiting for the Night (MoonDisc Version)
 12 5 Final Fantasy VIII Blue Fields
Wild Arms
Into the Wilderness
 9 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Simone (MoonDisc Version)
Final Fantasy VII Cosmo Canyon 8 10 Buck Bumble Title Screen
Chrono Cross Scars of Time 12 5 Final Fantasy VII JENOVA
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Gerudo Valley 12 7 Final Fantasy VII Fighting
Jet Grind Radio Sneakman 7 8 Space Channel 5
Spaceport: Introducing Ulala!
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Hyrule Field 8 11 Grandia Theme
Final Fantasy VIII Don’t Be Afraid 5 11 Wild Arms 2
Main Title (Instrumental)
Xenogears
Shevat- The Wind is Calling
 8 9 Chrono Cross
Dream of the Shore Bordering Another World
Final Fantasy VII
One-Winged Angel
 10 10 Kirby Super Star
Meta Knight’s Revenge
PaRappa the Rapper
Chop Chop Master Onion
 9 9 Final Fantasy VII Main Theme
Final Fantasy IX
Crossing Those Hills
 8 9 Final Fantasy VIII Liberi Fatali
Final Fantasy IX You’re Not Alone 10 7 Final Fantasy VIII
Maybe I’m A Lion
Chrono Cross
Dreamwatch of Time
 10 6 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
The Tragic Prince
Final Fantasy VIII
Man with the Machine Gun
 11 6 Final Fantasy IX
Valla al Flamenco
Final Fantasy VIII Balamb Garden 9 8 Final Fantasy IX Terra

Tie zone!
Final Fantasy VII – One Winged Angel beats Kirby Super Star – Meta Knight’s Revenge (I’m basic, don’t judge me!)
PaRappa the Rapper – Chop Chop Master Onion beats Final Fantasy VII – Main Theme

Fun Stats About The Top 16

Top 16 by group:

I’ve decided listing this out by raw number isn’t interesting; for me at least, the point of tracking groups is to see if “reputation” holds out, ie do the groups that started with the biggest shares stay that way, or do the “weak” groups hold their own? So I’m tracking this in Sheets here. I’m listing group representation as a percentage; for each round, every group “should” have ~4.55%. Groups above that number are overperforming (highlighted green), groups below are under (red). I’m also using lighter shades for groups that fell but are still above 4.55%, and groups that rose but are still below.

The numbers are entirely nonsense right now. Group 16 is crushing it, for whatever that’s worth.

Top 16 by game:

(Songs in bold lost at least half their nominees this round (min 3). Songs in bolded italics lost at least two thirds (min 4))

  • 3 songs:
    • Chrono Cross
    • Final Fantasy VIII [-3] 
  • 1 song:
    • Buck Bumble
    • Final Fantasy IX [-3]
    • Final Fantasy VII [-4]
    • Grandia 
    • Moon: Remix RPG Adventure [-1]
    • PaRappa the Rapper 
    • Space Channel 5
    • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time [-1] 
    • Wild Arms 
    • Wild Arms 2   
  • Remember The Fallen
    • Castlevania: Symphony of the Night 
    • Jet Grind Radio  
    • Kirby Super Star 
    • Xenogears

Dang, the bill came due for Final Fantasies VII and IX, eh? Both completely plummeted out of our top 4, each barely hanging on. If I didn’t like One-Winged Angel so much VII could have been eliminated right here! This leaves us with a top 2 of Final Fantasy VIII and Chrono Cross (which went unscathed last round). Everyone else is on their last legs.

We’re also down to just one Dreamcast song. Space Chanel 5 just barely edged out Jet Grind Radio for that top 16 berth. Such a sad moment for Jet Grind Radio composer Hideki Naganuma, maybe the saddest day since they cancelled Family Guy.

Songs by console:

Playstation: 9 games, 13 songs
Nintendo 64: 2 games, 2 songs
Dreamcast: 1 game, 1 song

