Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 7 (Top 16)

Top 16 by group:

I’ve decided listing this out by raw number isn’t interesting; for me at least, the point of tracking groups is to see if “reputation” holds out, ie do the groups that started with the biggest shares stay that way, or do the “weak” groups hold their own? So I’m tracking this in Sheets here. I’m listing group representation as a percentage; for each round, every group “should” have ~4.55%. Groups above that number are overperforming (highlighted green), groups below are under (red). I’m also using lighter shades for groups that fell but are still above 4.55%, and groups that rose but are still below.

The numbers are entirely nonsense right now. Group 16 is crushing it, for whatever that’s worth.

Top 16 by game:

(Songs in bold lost at least half their nominees this round (min 3). Songs in bolded italics lost at least two thirds (min 4))

3 songs: Chrono Cross Final Fantasy VIII [-3]

1 song: Buck Bumble Final Fantasy IX [-3] Final Fantasy VII [-4] Grandia Moon: Remix RPG Adventure [-1] PaRappa the Rapper Space Channel 5 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time [-1] Wild Arms Wild Arms 2

Remember The Fallen Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Jet Grind Radio Kirby Super Star Xenogears



Dang, the bill came due for Final Fantasies VII and IX, eh? Both completely plummeted out of our top 4, each barely hanging on. If I didn’t like One-Winged Angel so much VII could have been eliminated right here! This leaves us with a top 2 of Final Fantasy VIII and Chrono Cross (which went unscathed last round). Everyone else is on their last legs.

We’re also down to just one Dreamcast song. Space Chanel 5 just barely edged out Jet Grind Radio for that top 16 berth. Such a sad moment for Jet Grind Radio composer Hideki Naganuma, maybe the saddest day since they cancelled Family Guy.

Songs by console:

Playstation: 9 games, 13 songs

Nintendo 64: 2 games, 2 songs

Dreamcast: 1 game, 1 song

