Jeopardy! recap for Jun. 17 (encore from Jan. 25, 2018)

Today’s contestants are:

Jeff, a data analyst from Centennial, CO, who left his honeymoon to be on the show;

Rosie, a literary agent from New York, NY, who saw the Loch Ness Monster’s cousin Beverly; and

Rachel, a fire lookout from Bend, OR, who went to Iceland with three friends. Rachel is a four-day champ with winnings of $65,199.

The decisive point in DJ was when Rosie was correct on DD3, enabling her to show the way into FJ with $13,800 vs. $10,800 for Rachel and $5,200 for Jeff. Given these scores, the best percentage play for Rachel would be to make a very small bet and hope for the win if Rosie missed.

DD1 – THE QUOTABLE WILL ROGERS – This then 96-member institution “opens with a prayer and closes with an investigation” (Rosie lost $2,000)

DD2 – RHYMING TERMS – Greek term for the unwashed masses (Jeff won $2,000)

DD3 – 3-NAME THE AUTHOR – “Jo’s boys, and how they turned out” (Rosie won $3,000)

FJ – 19TH CENTURY EUROPEANS – In an 1889 letter to his brother, he wrote, “I wouldn’t exactly have chosen madness if there had been a choice”

Everyone missed FJ and Rachel played the percentages nicely, wagering $0 and taking the victory when Rosie lost $7,801. Rachel’s $10,800 win brings her total to $75,999 and as a five-time champ, she’ll be back for the next Tournament of Champions.

That’s before our time: The players couldn’t complete the Will Rogers quotes “All I know is what I read in the papers” and “I never met a man I didn’t like”, or the lyric that contained the title of Fats Domino’s “My Blue Heaven”. Also, Alex looked sick to his stomach that they didn’t know the year of the 1980 summer Olympics boycott.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is the Senate? DD2 – What is hoi polloi? DD3 – Who was Louisa May Alcott? FJ – Who was Vincent van Gogh?

