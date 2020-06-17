Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 6 (Top 32)

Spoiler

Top 32 by group:

I’ve decided listing this out by raw number isn’t interesting; for me at least, the point of tracking groups is to see if “reputation” holds out, ie do the groups that started with the biggest shares stay that way, or do the “weak” groups hold their own? So I’m tracking this in Sheets here. I’m listing group representation as a percentage; for each round, every group “should” have ~4.55%. Groups above that number are overperforming (highlighted green), groups below are under (red). I’m also using lighter shades for groups that fell but are still above 4.55%, and groups that rose but are still below.

Numbers continue to get wonky. 3 more groups are eliminated, while groups 9 and 16 continue to consolidate power.

Top 32 by game:

(Songs in bold lost at least half their nominees this round (min 3). Songs in bolded italics lost at least two thirds (min 4))

6 songs: Final Fantasy VIII

5 songs: Final Fantasy VII [-3]

4 songs: Final Fantasy IX [-3]

3 songs: Chrono Cross [-5]

2 songs: Moon: Remix RPG Adventure [-1] The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time [-1]

1 song: Buck Bumble Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Grandia [-1] Jet Grind Radio Kirby Super Star [-1] PaRappa the Rapper [-1] Space Channel 5 [-1] Wild Arms Wild Arms 2 Xenogears

Remember The Fallen Bushido Blade Final Fantasy Tactics [-2] NiGHTS Into Dreams Parasite Eve Pokemon Red/Blue [-2] Rockman & Forte Seaman Silent Hill Suikoden II Super Mario RPG [-3] Vagrant Story



We’ve got a big shakeup among our top 4. Final Fantasy VIII takes 1st for the first time after going perfect last round. Meanwhile, Chrono Cross has a rough land, falling all the way to 4th. Combined, our top 4 make up more than half the remaining nominees; is there any hope remaining for the underdogs?

There certainly isn’t for Super Mario RPG. The tough times keep coming for this former juggernaut, as it falls all the way out of contention. This also means that Ocarina of Time’s Gerudo Valley, at #4, is the highest seeded song remaining. Will it succeed where #1, 2, and 3 all failed?

Songs by console:

Playstation: 11 games, 26 songs

Nintendo 64: 2 games, 3 songs

Dreamcast: 2 games, 2 songs

Super Nintendo/Super Famicom: 1 game, 1 song

[collapse]