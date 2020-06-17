Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 6 (Top 32)

It’s round 6 of the playoffs! Just 32 songs left; each round is now just one day.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, June 18th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Xenogears
|
Shevat- The Wind is Calling
|10
|2
|Suikoden II
|The Chase
|Chrono Cross
|
Dream of the Shore Bordering Another World
|9
|4
|Chrono Cross
|
Home Time’s Grasslands
|Final Fantasy VII
|
One-Winged Angel
|8
|7
|Space Channel 5
|
Space Ship: Strut
|Rockman & Forte
|Dynamo Man
|4
|13
|Kirby Super Star
|
Meta Knight’s Revenge
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Opening
|6
|12
|PaRappa the Rapper
|
Chop Chop Master Onion
|Final Fantasy VII
|Main Theme
|11
|5
|PaRappa the Rapper
|
Cheap Cheap the Cooking Chicken
|Final Fantasy IX
|
Crossing Those Hills
|10
|3
|Final Fantasy IX
|Crystal World
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Liberi Fatali
|12
|1
|Grandia
|
Edge of the World
|Super Mario RPG
|
Beware the Forest Mushrooms
|7
|10
|Final Fantasy IX
|You’re Not Alone
|Final Fantasy VIII
|
Maybe I’m A Lion
|11
|7
|Super Mario RPG
|
Still, The Road Is Full Of Dangers
|Chrono Cross
|
Dreamwatch of Time
|12
|4
|Seaman
|
Something Really BAD
|Vagrant Story
|Ifrit
|3
|11
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|
The Tragic Prince
|Final Fantasy VIII
|
Man with the Machine Gun
|13
|4
|Final Fantasy IX
|Vivi’s Theme
|Parasite Eve
|Primal Eyes
|6
|10
|Final Fantasy IX
|
Valla al Flamenco
|Silent Hill
|Silent Hill Theme
|7
|9
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Balamb Garden
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|
Amazing Water (Splash Garden)
|7
|8
|Final Fantasy IX
|Terra
Something Really BAD lost? Are you fucking crazy?!
Fun Stats About The Top 32
Top 32 by group:
I’ve decided listing this out by raw number isn’t interesting; for me at least, the point of tracking groups is to see if “reputation” holds out, ie do the groups that started with the biggest shares stay that way, or do the “weak” groups hold their own? So I’m tracking this in Sheets here. I’m listing group representation as a percentage; for each round, every group “should” have ~4.55%. Groups above that number are overperforming (highlighted green), groups below are under (red). I’m also using lighter shades for groups that fell but are still above 4.55%, and groups that rose but are still below.
Numbers continue to get wonky. 3 more groups are eliminated, while groups 9 and 16 continue to consolidate power.
Top 32 by game:
(Songs in bold lost at least half their nominees this round (min 3). Songs in bolded italics lost at least two thirds (min 4))
- 6 songs:
- Final Fantasy VIII
- 5 songs:
- Final Fantasy VII [-3]
- 4 songs:
- Final Fantasy IX [-3]
- 3 songs:
- Chrono Cross [-5]
- 2 songs:
- Moon: Remix RPG Adventure [-1]
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time [-1]
- 1 song:
- Buck Bumble
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Grandia [-1]
- Jet Grind Radio
- Kirby Super Star [-1]
- PaRappa the Rapper [-1]
- Space Channel 5 [-1]
- Wild Arms
- Wild Arms 2
- Xenogears
- Remember The Fallen
- Bushido Blade
- Final Fantasy Tactics [-2]
- NiGHTS Into Dreams
- Parasite Eve
- Pokemon Red/Blue [-2]
- Rockman & Forte
- Seaman
- Silent Hill
- Suikoden II
- Super Mario RPG [-3]
- Vagrant Story
We’ve got a big shakeup among our top 4. Final Fantasy VIII takes 1st for the first time after going perfect last round. Meanwhile, Chrono Cross has a rough land, falling all the way to 4th. Combined, our top 4 make up more than half the remaining nominees; is there any hope remaining for the underdogs?
There certainly isn’t for Super Mario RPG. The tough times keep coming for this former juggernaut, as it falls all the way out of contention. This also means that Ocarina of Time’s Gerudo Valley, at #4, is the highest seeded song remaining. Will it succeed where #1, 2, and 3 all failed?
Songs by console:
Playstation: 11 games, 26 songs
Nintendo 64: 2 games, 3 songs
Dreamcast: 2 games, 2 songs
Super Nintendo/Super Famicom: 1 game, 1 song