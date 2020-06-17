Five Finger Discount: Xbox

Let’s talk about our favorite five games from each video game platform. List your favorite five (or more) titles from the Original Xbox!

Back in 2001, did you expect Microsoft would still be at the console game twenty years later, with their fourth console on the way? (Setting aside the obvious access to plenty of funds to keep this side of the company going) How well does the Xbox stack up to the PSX and NES for establishing an ongoing console line, and how does it compare to Sega’s swan song whose absence it filled? And what of the Duke?! Were you one of the rare Duke controller appreciators?

Next week, nostalgia has a convenient carrying handle thanks to the Nintendo Gamecube!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...