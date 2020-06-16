Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The artist of the week is Kelsey Lu, a bisexual cellist.

She has done work with Solange and has one of the funniest interviews I’ve read. Her debut album dropped in 2019.

In the news, let’s start off with the bad, the Trump admin has reversed transgender health protections. On the better news side, the Supreme Court has ruled that LGBT people are protected from job discrimination, with a 6-3 vote.

The recommended project of the day is Celeste a 2d platformer created by a team led by Matt Thorson, a non binary game dev, backed by a soundtrack by Lena Raine, a transwoman. Its currently on PS4, X1, Switch, and PC.

If you got some cash to spare, Bazaar has a list of funds you can donate to help black trans folk

Optional Topic: What are some things that allies do that annoy you?

