30 Day Disney Challenge Day 15: Your Favorite Heroine

If you were more literal and stuck to the earlier question in regards to the favorite princess, you get a bit more room to maneuver here as your favorite heroine can move beyond just the realm of the princess themselves. And there are a number of good ones out there that don’t fit in that mold. Especially if you start to include some of the animated TV works and some of the live-action ones.

And as mentioned before, you can also swing in from other Disney owned silo properties like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm for these.

For me, I’m going to stick with Disney proper and the one that clicks the most here for me in this regard is that of Mulan. That film and the story it told, even with all the changes from the original tale, really worked well and made for an engaging character to watch as the studio tried to get away from the repetitive nature of the fables it had been using for so many years.

