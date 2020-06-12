RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5: Episode 2 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5!

Last week, the queens showcased their talents in a variety show. India Ferrah won the judges over with her high-energy number, while Derrick Barry and Mayhem Miller landed in the bottom two. India lost the lipsync against guest lipsync assassin Yvie Oddly, so the other queens’ majority vote meant Derrick sashayed away.

Tonight, the queens form girl groups to record a new crush anthem, “I’m In Love”. Will they impress guest judges Tessa Thompson and Madison Beer? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s premiere!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...