Ferris Bueller’s Day Thread

On June 11, 1986 – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off was released. This coming of age comedy stars Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara, and Alan Ruck.

How is Ferris Bueller supposed to go to school on one of the nicest days of the year?

On his ninth sick day, Ferris better make this one count.

As Ferris tries to convince his best friend Cameron to join him on this glorious day, he also has to find a way to get his girlfriend, Sloan, excused from school for the rest of the afternoon.

Principal Edward Rooney will do whatever it takes to prove Ferris is feigning his illness and catch him in this duplicitous act of truancy.

This 80s comedy is one of my favorite movies of all time. If you haven’t seen it, stop what you are doing and watch it immediately ( okay, okay, at your earliest convenience). If you are searching for a few laughs during these trying times, I recommend a rewatch.

To quote Ferris, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

