Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 4 (Part 3 of 4)

It’s round 4 of the playoffs! 128 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. We’ll be done with this round by Monday; the era of weeks long rounds is over.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

All songs

[collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, June 12th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Gerudo Valley 12 6 Chrono Cross Jellyfish Sea
Wild Arms Town Theme 2 11 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
I’m Waiting for the Night
Grim Fandango
The Bone Wagon
 7 8 Final Fantasy VII Aerith’s Theme
Final Fantasy VII Fighting 11 6 Super Mario RPG
And My Name’s Bukki (Booster)
Super Mario RPG
The Road is Full of Dangers
 10 6 The Neverhood
Klaymen’s Theme
Ace Combat 2 Fire Youngman 6 9 Jet Grind Radio Sneakman
Space Channel 5
Spaceport: Introducing Ulala!
 10 4 I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Stage 2
Ultima Online
Title Theme- Stones
 3 10 Chrono Cross Another Voyage
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Hyrule Field 12 6 Einhander Thermosphere
Bushido Blade
Hiding in Shadow
 11 10 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Windmill Hut
Enemy Zero Battle 3 9 Grandia Theme
Super Mario 64 Slide 4 11 Final Fantasy VII Chocobo Theme
Final Fantasy IX Battle Theme 9 7 Sonic Adventure
Run Through the Speed Highway…for Speed Highway
Final Fantasy VIII Don’t Be Afraid 10 3 Um Jammer Lammy
Fire Fire (PaRappa Version)
Wild Arms 2
Main Title (Instrumental)
 8 7 Threads of Fate
Passing Through the Forest
Chrono Cross
Radical Dreamers ~ Unstolen Jewel
 8 5 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Crystal Drops

I’m not maintaining a Challonge bracket this time so history is hard to check, but I’m pretty sure that Windmill Hut is the first song to lose with at least 10 votes. The tournament’s heating up!