Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 4 (Part 3 of 4)

It’s round 4 of the playoffs! 128 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. We’ll be done with this round by Monday; the era of weeks long rounds is over.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, June 12th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Gerudo Valley
|12
|6
|Chrono Cross
|Jellyfish Sea
|Wild Arms
|Town Theme
|2
|11
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
I’m Waiting for the Night
|Grim Fandango
|
The Bone Wagon
|7
|8
|Final Fantasy VII
|Aerith’s Theme
|Final Fantasy VII
|Fighting
|11
|6
|Super Mario RPG
|
And My Name’s Bukki (Booster)
|Super Mario RPG
|
The Road is Full of Dangers
|10
|6
|The Neverhood
|
Klaymen’s Theme
|Ace Combat 2
|Fire Youngman
|6
|9
|Jet Grind Radio
|Sneakman
|Space Channel 5
|
Spaceport: Introducing Ulala!
|10
|4
|I.Q.: Intelligent Qube
|Stage 2
|Ultima Online
|
Title Theme- Stones
|3
|10
|Chrono Cross
|Another Voyage
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Hyrule Field
|12
|6
|Einhander
|Thermosphere
|Bushido Blade
|
Hiding in Shadow
|11
|10
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Windmill Hut
|Enemy Zero
|Battle
|3
|9
|Grandia
|Theme
|Super Mario 64
|Slide
|4
|11
|Final Fantasy VII
|Chocobo Theme
|Final Fantasy IX
|Battle Theme
|9
|7
|Sonic Adventure
|
Run Through the Speed Highway…for Speed Highway
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Don’t Be Afraid
|10
|3
|Um Jammer Lammy
|
Fire Fire (PaRappa Version)
|Wild Arms 2
|
Main Title (Instrumental)
|8
|7
|Threads of Fate
|
Passing Through the Forest
|Chrono Cross
|
Radical Dreamers ~ Unstolen Jewel
|8
|5
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Crystal Drops
I’m not maintaining a Challonge bracket this time so history is hard to check, but I’m pretty sure that Windmill Hut is the first song to lose with at least 10 votes. The tournament’s heating up!