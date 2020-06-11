Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 4 (Part 3 of 4)

It’s round 4 of the playoffs! 128 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. We’ll be done with this round by Monday; the era of weeks long rounds is over.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, June 12th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Gerudo Valley 12 6 Chrono Cross Jellyfish Sea Wild Arms Town Theme 2 11 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure I’m Waiting for the Night Grim Fandango The Bone Wagon 7 8 Final Fantasy VII Aerith’s Theme Final Fantasy VII Fighting 11 6 Super Mario RPG And My Name’s Bukki (Booster) Super Mario RPG The Road is Full of Dangers 10 6 The Neverhood Klaymen’s Theme Ace Combat 2 Fire Youngman 6 9 Jet Grind Radio Sneakman Space Channel 5 Spaceport: Introducing Ulala! 10 4 I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Stage 2 Ultima Online Title Theme- Stones 3 10 Chrono Cross Another Voyage The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Hyrule Field 12 6 Einhander Thermosphere Bushido Blade Hiding in Shadow 11 10 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Windmill Hut Enemy Zero Battle 3 9 Grandia Theme Super Mario 64 Slide 4 11 Final Fantasy VII Chocobo Theme Final Fantasy IX Battle Theme 9 7 Sonic Adventure Run Through the Speed Highway…for Speed Highway Final Fantasy VIII Don’t Be Afraid 10 3 Um Jammer Lammy Fire Fire (PaRappa Version) Wild Arms 2 Main Title (Instrumental) 8 7 Threads of Fate Passing Through the Forest Chrono Cross Radical Dreamers ~ Unstolen Jewel 8 5 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Crystal Drops

I’m not maintaining a Challonge bracket this time so history is hard to check, but I’m pretty sure that Windmill Hut is the first song to lose with at least 10 votes. The tournament’s heating up!

