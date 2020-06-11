Comic Book Review – Sabrina the Teenage Witch – Something Wicked #1 (of 5)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch – Something Wicked #1 (of 5)

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Veronica and Andy Fish

Saturday June 6th, 2020 was the first weekend my county went green. The local comic shop was having a sale-bration and I decided to pick up some new comics. One comic book that caught my eye immediately was the new miniseries from Archie Comics featuring Sabrina Spellman aka Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

High school is tough for a teenager trying to navigate their academic and social life. When you add the responsibility of trying to learn to cast spells and visiting the council of witches, something has to give eventually.

Sabrina has been trying to juggle both sides of her life and she’s been doing a terrible job of it. She spends her nights up late trying to figure out why her fellow classmates Radka and Ren Ransom turn into Wendigo monsters. Burning the candle at both ends causes Sabrina to fall asleep during her classes, which leads to her grades plummeting. It doesn’t help that she’s been neglecting her friends Jessa and Harvey, while trying to decide if she should pursue a relationship with Harvey or Ren.

Kelly Thompson has a proven track recording of writing smart and strong-willed women. She had successful runs at Marvel Comics writing Captain Marvel and Jessica Jones. Miss Thompson is now offering a fresh take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and I like what I read in the first issue. There is a mystery that is set in motion in the first few pages of this issue. This whodunnit and a shocking revelation at the end of the issue will make you want to pick up the next issue. I know I definitely will.

The only downside to this miniseries is that it not under the Archie Horror banner. There would be no Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series on Netflix if it wasn’t for its namesake comic series created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack. It was that series and Afterlife with Archie that made me come back to Archie Comics after a long hiatus in the first place.

This first issue will take you back to your high school days. I promise you won’t relive the pain or trauma you experienced firsthand all those years ago. This comic book has the feel of an 80s John Hughes coming of age movie to it. This is an all ages book for young and old alike. For those that feel like an outsider, the ones that didn’t fit in. At the very least, it will get you in the spirit for Halloween, which will be here before you know it.

Next Issue – Sabrina has long felt the pull her two worlds, witch and mortal, but she’s always had her devoted aunts Hilda and Zelda on her side to help guide her through that gauntlet. But when a spell suggests she can no long trust even them, where will Sabrina turn as a series of supernatural murders fall upon the town of Greendale?

