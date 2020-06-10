Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: doorstop books. Big books that take weeks to read, books that never seem to end, books that test your strength to hold them upright. Which books justify their length, and which ones needed a better editor? I tried to identify a good page count that separates books from honkin’ big books, and there seems to be a consensus of 500 pages. Since that’s basically every Stephen King book, for him, let’s narrow it down to The Stand (unabridged) and the Dark Tower series.

(hat tip to Pastyjournalist)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

6/17: books that pick up where TV/movie/other left off

6/24: summer reading assignments (h/t to MisterSplendiferous)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...