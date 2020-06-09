Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Now for the weekly features

The LGBT+ person of the day is Jaboukie Young-White



Many might know him for his Twitter presence, where he got suspended several times for jokingly impersonating several people/entities including Kent State Gun Girl, the FBI and CNN. He also has done work for the modern classic American Vandal and is currently a correspondent on the Daily Show. An Italian prince.

In the news, to celebrate , the piglets have been raiding several gay bars because hey if you are going to be racist waste of space, might as well be a homophobic racist waste of space.

In entertainment news, the Eisners have been announced, with several LGBTQ+ folk get noms including the freakishly talented/young Tillie Walden (how does someone born in 96 draw/write so much so fucking quickly) and Emma Hunsinger. There’s also an absolutely massive collection of projects (over 740+ games + game assets) on itch.co to support the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund, with the queer masterpiece known as Night in the Woods, and some cult games like Mortician’s Tale and Missed Messages being one of the more prominent games. For $5 dollars you can support a worthy cause and be set in terms of games for several years.

In projects to recommend, I’m going to go with Poppy Wars. While the first book doesn’t have any LGBTQ+ content (sequels might, haven’t read yet), the writer Rebecca F Kuang is bisexual.

Optional: Are there any particular LGBTQ+ figures you feel don’t get their due for the accomplishments they made?

