Public Domain Theater: The Most Dangerous Game (& “To Duck or Not to Duck”)

Welcome to Public Domain Theater, your home for the wonderful world of films that have (in the United States, at least) fallen into the public domain, and are free for everyone to see!

This month, we have for you a taught adventure tale based on one of the most frequently imitated stories ever written. Yes, it’s The Most Dangerous Game, the story of a man washed ashore on a remote island, where a … let’s call him eccentric … hunter has decided that only one quarry can give his skills their proper challenge: man!

Yes, if you’ve ever wanted to see the story that every adventure TV show ever has paid homage to, you won’t want to miss this flick! Or, if you’d prefer, you can read the original short story, also in the public domain, which can be found here.

To keep with our hunting theme, our opening cartoon is a tale of that most intrepid of hunters, one Elmer Fudd. He’s not hunting his usual quarry of wascawy wabbits, though. No, this time he’s going after what may be an even more dangerous game: a little fellow you might know as Daffy Duck.

So ready your rifle, put on your orange vest, watch out for makeshift mantraps, and let’s hunt up some of the gems the public domain has to offer.

Opening Cartoon:

Feature Presentation:

