Shoeless Trivia: Black History

I hope that this topic will not be seen as trivializing (no pun intended) what is going on in the United States right now. To my shame, I just realized I have never done a black history round before.
- What pioneering investigative journalist and NCAAP founder who wrote “Southern Horrors: Lynch Law in all its Phases” was honored posthumously in 2020 with a special citation from the Pulitzer Prize board?
- What standard from the musical Showboat is considered the signature song of 20th century actor, singer, and activist Paul Robeson?
- Six-year-old Ruby Bridges was the African-American child to desegregate William Frantz Elementary School, a formerly all white school located in what state?
- Name the artist who painted the work seen below. Born in Pittsburgh, he spent most of his career living in Paris.
- Thomas L. Jennings, not George Jefferson, was the first African-American to be awarded a patent. What was that that patent for?
Answers
- Ida B. Wells
- “Old Man River”
- Louisiana
- Henry Ossawa Tanner
- dry cleaning process
[collapse]