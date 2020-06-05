Shoeless Trivia: Black History

I hope that this topic will not be seen as trivializing (no pun intended) what is going on in the United States right now. To my shame, I just realized I have never done a black history round before.

What pioneering investigative journalist and NCAAP founder who wrote “Southern Horrors: Lynch Law in all its Phases” was honored posthumously in 2020 with a special citation from the Pulitzer Prize board? What standard from the musical Showboat is considered the signature song of 20th century actor, singer, and activist Paul Robeson? Six-year-old Ruby Bridges was the African-American child to desegregate William Frantz Elementary School, a formerly all white school located in what state? Name the artist who painted the work seen below. Born in Pittsburgh, he spent most of his career living in Paris. Thomas L. Jennings, not George Jefferson, was the first African-American to be awarded a patent. What was that that patent for?

Answers Ida B. Wells “Old Man River” Louisiana Henry Ossawa Tanner dry cleaning process [collapse]

