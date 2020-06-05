RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5: Episode 1 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5!

This season, ten All Star queens return to the workroom for their chance to enter the Drag Race Hall of Fame. In tonight’s episode, the queens showcase their skills in an All Stars Talent Show. Will they impress guest judge Ricky Martin? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s premiere!

