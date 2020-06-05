Friday New Music 6/5

Hello! It’s Friday! Let’s look for some new music. Stuff I’m looking forward to checking out: Hinds have a new one, and I’ll always check that out. A new album by Ohmme, who I know because they were going to tour with a band I like, reminds me a lot of Lucius. There’s of course a new Run the Jewels.

Today is also another Bandcamp day, in which Bandcamp waives their cut of purchases. A lot of musicians (that I follow it seems) are using today to put that income towards essential causes, so, look out for musicians you like putting unannounced new releases, live albums, rarities etc up. One of them is NNAMDI, who has already made one of my favorite albums this year, so I’m looking forward to the new songs he’s got up.

Here’s a full(er) list, taken from Consequence of Sound, enjoy!:

— -(16)- – Dream Squasher

— 156/Silence – Irrational Pull

— Adjust the Sails – The Worst of Adjust the Sails

— Alluvial Fans – Earth to Astronaut

— Ambrose Akinmusire – on the tender spot of every calloused moment

— Amnesia Scanner – Tearless

— Baauer – Planet’s Mad

— Bhajan Bhoy – Bless Bless

— Big Havi – No Pen No Pad Just Pain EP

— Black Rainbows – Cosmic Ritual Supertrip

— Blanco White – On the Other Side

— The Blue Nile – High (Vinyl Reissue)

— Brad Stank – Kinky Om

— Bruce Brubaker and Max Cooper – Glassforms

— Bruno Major – To Let A Good Thing Die

— Buffalo Buzz – Buffalo Fuzz Volume II

— C. Diab – White Whale

— Camille Delean – Cold House Burning

— Casa Loma (Nik Bruzzese of Man Overboard) – This Is Coping EP

— Cate Von Csoke – Almoon EP

— Caustic Reverie – The Flooded Assembly

— Chad Reynvaan – 21st Sensory

— Corey Harper – Overcast EP

— The Corner Laughers – Temescal Telegraph

— Covet – Technicolor

— Currents – The Way It Ends

— Dance Loud – The Moment

— Dawn Ray’d – Behold Sedition Plainsong

— Dekel Bor – Let Love Rule

— Delta Maid – Katie

— The Devonns – The Devonns

— Dion – Blues With Friends

— Discovery Zone – Remote Control

— Double Françoise – Les Bijoux

— Dr. John – Ske Dat De Dat (Vinyl Reissue)

— Eben – Honeydew EP

— Ebonivory – The Long Dream I

— Edge of Desire – Lost EP

— Elijah Daniel – The Final Album 2

— Emanuel – Session 1: Dillusion EP

— Emilie Nicolas – Let Her Breathe

— End – Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face

— Everyday Heroes – A Tale of Sin and Sorrow

— Exhumed and Gruesome – Twisted Horror

— Flatbush Zombies – now more than ever EP

— The Fox Sisters – Bust Out!

— Frank Sinatra – Nice ‘N’ Easy: 60th Anniversary Edition (Physical Release)

— Fraser Edwards – The Architect

— FROST* – Others EP

— Fuck Yeah, Dinosaurs! – 65 Million Beers Ago

— G-Eazy – Everything’s Strange Here

— The Gay Agenda – Penetrating

— Geist & The Sacred Ensemble – Warning Hymns

— Geyser – Cover Your Eyes EP

— The Ghost Inside – The Ghost Inside

— Ghost Work – You’ll Be Buried With

— Gizmo Varillas – Out of the Darkness

— GoGo Penguin – GoGo Penguin

— Gordon Koang – Unity

— Gorlvsh – New City Vibe

— Grape Dope (John Herndon of Tortoise) – Arthur King Presents A Grape Dope: Backyard Bangers

— Gridfailure – Sixth Mass-Extinction Skulduggery II

— Haken – Virus

— The Harmed Brothers – Across the Waves

— Hellbound Glory – Pure Scum

— Hinds – The Prettiest Curse

— Iann Dior – I’m Gone EP

— Inara George (of The Bird and The Bee) – The Youth of Angst EP

— Iris Lune – lovelosslove

— Jared Grabb Among Thieves – Among Thieves

— JayDaYoungan – Baby23

— Jennifer Touch – Behind the Wall

— Jockstrap – Wicked City EP

— Joe Louis Walker – Blues Comin’ On

— John Baumann – Country Shade

— Joy Downer – Paper Moon

— Junko Beat – Satirifunk

— Junkowl – Making Out With My Death

— Kaleo – Surface Sounds

— Katie Malco – Failures

— Kyle Avallone – Last Minute Man

— LA Priest – GENE

— The Lazy Eyes – EP1

— Leifur James – Angel in Disguise

— Lithics – Tower of Age

— LYAM – N_O Caller ID

— Make Them Suffer – How to Survive a Funeral

— Mare Berger – The Moon is Always Full

— Mark Olson & Ingunn Ringvold – Magdalen Accepts the Invitation

— Michael McDermott – What in the World

— Modern Nature – Annual

— Molly Joyce – Breaking and Entering

— Momma – Two of Me

— Mondoriviera – Il Tempio degli Uomini Granchio

— Mountain – Colours EP

— Mr Eazi – One Day You Will Understand EP

— Mt. Joy – Rearrange Us

— Muzz (Paul Banks, Josh Kaufman, and Matt Barrick) – Muzz

— Natalie Slade – Control

— Naxen – Towards the Tomb of Times

— Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets – Lay It On Me EP

— Nicole Mercedes – Look Where Where You’re Going

— Nima Fakhrara – Becky – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

— No Age – Goons Be Gone

— Ohmme – Fantasize Your Ghost

— Ormskrik – Ormskrik

— Paisley Fields – Electric Park Ballroom

— Paul Kalkbrenner – Speak Up EP

— Pay For Pain – Pay For Pain EP

— Peakes – Pre Invented World EP

— Plight Radio – When Everything Burns Within

— Powerwolf – Best of the Blessed

— The Prison Music Project – Long Time Gone

— Quest Ensemble – The Other Side

— Re-Armed – Ignis Aeternum

— RMR – Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art EP

— Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Sideways to New Italy

— Roly Porter – Kistvaen

— Roxy Girls – A Wealth of Information EP

— Run the Jewels – Run the Jewels 4

— Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground

— Serene Dark – Enantiodromia

— Shaw & Grossfeldt (Simian Mobile Disco’s Jas Shaw and Bas Grossfeldt) – Klavier

— SIAN – X

— Slake Dransky – Colors

— Sleepy Hallow – Sleepy For President

— Soft Plastics – 5 Dreams

— SOHN – Live with the Metropole Orkest

— Sondre Lerche – Patience

— Sonic Boom – All Things Being Equal

— Sorge – Sorge

— Spiteful Bum – Jot Down the Dope

— The Staple Sisters – Let’s Do It Again: Sound Track (Reissue)

— The Staple Sisters – Pass It On (Reissue)

— Stepson – Help Me Help You

— Swampmeat Family Band – Muck!

— The Sword – Chronology 2006-2018

— The Sword – Conquest of Kingdoms

— Tenci – My Heart Is An Open Field

— Trash Talk – Squalor EP

— Trickfinger (John Frusciante) – She Smiles Because She Presses the Button

— Under the Reefs Orchestra – Under the Reefs Orchestra

— The Unfit – The Unfit

— Used Cassettes – Used Cassettes

— Various Artists – Insecure: Music From the HBO Original Series, Season 4

— Vinyl Williams – Azure

— Virginity – Death to the Party EP

— Westerman – Your Hero Is Not Dead

— Witching – Vernal

— Wolf & Chain – An Honest Mistake EP

— Working Men’s Club – Working Men’s Club

— Yoste – A Few Brief Moments EP

