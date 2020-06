Pic of da Creek, taken 5/2017.

Been a bit since I made an Open Thread. Guess now would be an opportune time to share some pics of my neighborhood creek that I’ve been taking these past few years and posting on Day Threads from time to time. Enjoy!

Start of the my walk. Everytime I check near the Creek here there’s this open waterfull gate (think it helps drain the canal that’s behind me) that no matter what, there must be a shopping cart in it. 4/2018

The Creek has two paths, the de jure asphalt path (that’s to the right out of frame) and this nice dirt path made by cyclists. And weed spurs that get stuck in your socks. 4/2018

Here I realized I forgot to take some allergy medication and would regret that later. 5/2019

Across from my right are the backyards of where the more affluent live. To my left is a fenced off almond grove that’s owned by the richiest of rich of the city. 12/2018

Leaves hanging MENACINGLY over the water. 5/2020

Nearing the end of the path there’s a overpass where I’m 95% sure this is where most kids from the nearby High School take a dip in the doobie. Youths still call them that, right? 6/2020

At the end of my walk, before turn around, is this nice field! 5/2017

One day, I decided to brave the stickly weeds and take the dirt path adjacent to the creek. This was the farthest I went, but before heading back I snapped this nice pic of some Cumulonimbuses.

