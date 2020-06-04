Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 6 of 8)

It’s round 3 of the playoffs! 256 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, June 3rd at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Chrono Cross
|Another Termina
|8
|5
|Final Fantasy VII
|
You Can Hear The Cry Of The Planet
|Chrono Cross
|Home Guldove
|2
|11
|Xenogears
|
Shevat- The Wind is Calling
|Suikoden II
|The Chase
|7
|7
|Tactics Ogre (PSX)
|Opening
|Chrono Cross
|
Star-Stealing Girl
|8
|5
|Outlaws
|The Sawmill
|Chrono Cross
|
Dream of the Shore Bordering Another World
|10
|4
|Valkyrie Profile
|
Mission to the Deep Space
|Omikron: The Nomad Soul
|
New Angels of Promise (Omikron Version)
|5
|9
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Staff Credits
|Deus Ex
|UNATCO
|5
|9
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Corona Jumper
|Chrono Cross
|
Home Time’s Grasslands
|8
|5
|Marvel vs Capcom 2
|
Clock Tower Stage
|Final Fantasy VII
|
One-Winged Angel
|10
|4
|System Shock 2
|Hydro 1
|Final Fantasy VIII
|The Extreme
|7
|7
|Final Fantasy VII
|Jenova Absolute
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Termina Field
|8
|7
|Vagrant Story
|Minotaur
|Space Channel 5
|
Space Ship: Strut
|10
|4
|Diddy Kong Racing
|Hot Top Volcano
|Baldur’s Gate
|Main Theme
|7
|6
|Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold
|Ryu theme
|Super Mario RPG
|
Fight Against an Armed Boss
|8
|8
|Rockman & Forte
|Dynamo Man
|Kirby Super Star
|
Meta Knight’s Revenge
|10
|5
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Theme Of Midnight University (MoonDisc Version)
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|
Clock Town Day 3
|8
|7
|Xenogears
|
Leftovers from the Dreams of The Strong
You want ties with that?
Suikoden II – The Chase beats Tactics Ogre (PSX) – Opening
Final Fantasy VII – Jenova Absolute beats Final Fantasy VIII – The Extreme
Rockman & Forte – Dynamo Man beats Super Mario RPG – Fight Against an Armed Boss