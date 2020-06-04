Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 6 of 8)

It’s round 3 of the playoffs! 256 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, June 3rd at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Chrono Cross Another Termina 8 5 Final Fantasy VII You Can Hear The Cry Of The Planet Chrono Cross Home Guldove 2 11 Xenogears Shevat- The Wind is Calling Suikoden II The Chase 7 7 Tactics Ogre (PSX) Opening Chrono Cross Star-Stealing Girl 8 5 Outlaws The Sawmill Chrono Cross Dream of the Shore Bordering Another World 10 4 Valkyrie Profile Mission to the Deep Space Omikron: The Nomad Soul New Angels of Promise (Omikron Version) 5 9 Final Fantasy Tactics Staff Credits Deus Ex UNATCO 5 9 Brave Fencer Musashi Corona Jumper Chrono Cross Home Time’s Grasslands 8 5 Marvel vs Capcom 2 Clock Tower Stage Final Fantasy VII One-Winged Angel 10 4 System Shock 2 Hydro 1 Final Fantasy VIII The Extreme 7 7 Final Fantasy VII Jenova Absolute The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Termina Field 8 7 Vagrant Story Minotaur Space Channel 5 Space Ship: Strut 10 4 Diddy Kong Racing Hot Top Volcano Baldur’s Gate Main Theme 7 6 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Ryu theme Super Mario RPG Fight Against an Armed Boss 8 8 Rockman & Forte Dynamo Man Kirby Super Star Meta Knight’s Revenge 10 5 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Theme Of Midnight University (MoonDisc Version) The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Clock Town Day 3 8 7 Xenogears Leftovers from the Dreams of The Strong

You want ties with that?

Suikoden II – The Chase beats Tactics Ogre (PSX) – Opening

Final Fantasy VII – Jenova Absolute beats Final Fantasy VIII – The Extreme

Rockman & Forte – Dynamo Man beats Super Mario RPG – Fight Against an Armed Boss

