Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 6 of 8)

It’s round 3 of the playoffs! 256 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, June 3rd at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Chrono Cross Another Termina 8 5 Final Fantasy VII
You Can Hear The Cry Of The Planet
Chrono Cross Home Guldove 2 11 Xenogears
Shevat- The Wind is Calling
Suikoden II The Chase 7 7 Tactics Ogre (PSX) Opening
Chrono Cross
Star-Stealing Girl
 8 5 Outlaws The Sawmill
Chrono Cross
Dream of the Shore Bordering Another World
 10 4 Valkyrie Profile
Mission to the Deep Space
Omikron: The Nomad Soul
New Angels of Promise (Omikron Version)
 5 9 Final Fantasy Tactics Staff Credits
Deus Ex UNATCO 5 9 Brave Fencer Musashi Corona Jumper
Chrono Cross
Home Time’s Grasslands
 8 5 Marvel vs Capcom 2
Clock Tower Stage
Final Fantasy VII
One-Winged Angel
 10 4 System Shock 2 Hydro 1
Final Fantasy VIII The Extreme 7 7 Final Fantasy VII Jenova Absolute
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Termina Field 8 7 Vagrant Story Minotaur
Space Channel 5
Space Ship: Strut
 10 4 Diddy Kong Racing Hot Top Volcano
Baldur’s Gate Main Theme 7 6 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Ryu theme
Super Mario RPG
Fight Against an Armed Boss
 8 8 Rockman & Forte Dynamo Man
Kirby Super Star
Meta Knight’s Revenge
 10 5 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Theme Of Midnight University (MoonDisc Version)
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
Clock Town Day 3
 8 7 Xenogears
Leftovers from the Dreams of The Strong

You want ties with that?

Suikoden II – The Chase beats Tactics Ogre (PSX) – Opening

Final Fantasy VII – Jenova Absolute beats Final Fantasy VIII – The Extreme

Rockman & Forte – Dynamo Man beats Super Mario RPG – Fight Against an Armed Boss