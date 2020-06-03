The Night Thread Goes Disco… With Guy Lafleur

Do you love Disco music? Do you love hockey superstar Guy Lafleur? Well in 1979 these two great things combined when the Montreal Canadiens’ right wing released not only one but two, one in English and one in French, albums of hockey instructions set to funky disco beats! There’s even a few original hockey themed songs included, though unfortunately, or is that fortunately, Lafleur doesn’t sing.
It came with an instructional booklet and this amazing poster!
Learn to score… on the breakaway and on the dance floor!
