The Night Thread Goes Disco… With Guy Lafleur



Do you love Disco music? Do you love hockey superstar Guy Lafleur? Well in 1979 these two great things combined when the Montreal Canadiens’ right wing released not only one but two, one in English and one in French, albums of hockey instructions set to funky disco beats! There’s even a few original hockey themed songs included, though unfortunately, or is that fortunately, Lafleur doesn’t sing.



The full French version



It came with an instructional booklet and this amazing poster!

Le Démon Blond is ready to boogie down!

Learn to score… on the breakaway and on the dance floor!

a snippet of the English version

Send away for yours today!

Have fun posting!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...