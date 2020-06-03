Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Final Season Reaction/Discussion Thread – 7.2 “Know Your Onions”

What began as a disappointment had by its fourth season become one of the best shows in Mutant Enemy’s (Buffy, Angel, Firefly) storied history and one of the most acclaimed and consistently entertaining superhero series on television. They’ve teamed up with Ghost Rider, fought LMDs, escaped from a magic-induced virtual reality where Hydra won in The Winter Soldier, traveled to a post-apocalyptic outpost in space circa 2091 long after Earth was destroyed, broke a time loop to save the world and fought ancient interdimensional beings who took the form of a loved one and an actress who skipped “How to Emote Naturally Day” at acting school. Now it’s coming to an end with a war across time.

Whether you’re a fan from the beginning, a Season 4 convert like myself or a curious newb, let’s talk about the season premiere. I’ll be linking the previous threads in all the future threads. This way everyone’s covered whether they’re watching live or binging later.

Main cast of Seasons 4-7: Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie (Henry Simmons), Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez (Natalia Cordova-Buckley), Daisy “Quake” Johnson (Chloe Bennet), Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker)

Previously, on Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Reaction/Discussion Threads

7.1 “The New Deal”

