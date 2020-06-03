Welcome to the monthly Styling & Grooming Thread. This thread is for:

giving and receiving feedback and recommendations;

discussing skincare routines, product recommendations, hair cuts, clothing, etc. from our community;

diving into fashion-related topics at a more more in-depth level;

and getting a little confidence boost in the Selfie of The Month subthread!

Please be kind to one another! Don’t feel pressured to share any photos of yourself if you aren’t comfortable with showing your face or body. Physical appearance can be a sensitive subject, and we want this to be a safe space. Let’s all help each other get closer to matching how we look on the outside to who we are on the inside. 🙂

This week’s topic: Face masks and skin care

I have a friend who is a front line health worker in the hospitals in NYC. A few weeks ago, she was telling me about how wearing the N-95 masks in her hospital is causing her to have cystic acne around her face and mouth, which makes the masks more painful and uncomfortable to wear. She said she felt like complaining about it was silly, but I don’t think so. Things suck right now and having yet another thing like painful acne and irritated skin on your face doesn’t help. I just wanted to let anyone else who is in a position where they must wear masks all day to work know that if you’re going through this skin issue right now, Gothamista on YouTube made a video to help treat any irritation and acne you might be experiencing:

