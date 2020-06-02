Games

Shoeless Trivia: LGBT+

Pride month means it’s time for more LGBT+ trivia. I don’t know that I’ll do one of these every week, but I plan to revisit the topic at least once before the end of June.

  1. Dreamer (secret identity: Nia Nal) is a transgender hero who appears on what TV series?
  2. There are currently three openly gay heads of state in the world:  Xavier Bettel and Ana Brnabić, the prime ministers of Luxembourg and Serbia, respectively, and Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach of what nation?
  3. Name the salon host and life partner of a cookbook author depicted in the Picasso portrait seen below.strivia184_1
  4. A 2000 work of documentary theater about a 1998 murder developed by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project is named for what western US city?
  5. A 1956 novel by James Baldwin concerns a bisexual American man’s affair with an Italian bartender with what first name?
Answers

  1. Supergirl
  2. Ireland
  3. Getrude Stein
  4. Laramie, Wyoming
  5. Giovanni

