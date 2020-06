Happy first day of Pride Month every one. In each of my OT posts in the month of June, I will be sharing you songs that fit with the theme of pride.

First up is “I Will Love Again” by Belgian singer Lara Fabian. This is Fabian’s first and (as of now) only American hit as it peaked in the Billboard charts at #32 in 2000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...