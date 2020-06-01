June 2020 TV Preview- Network & Cable (…Yeah, I’ll Probably Watch Adam Scott Torture People On A Ryan Reynolds Game Show)

ABC

Don’t

Don’t is a comedic physical game show where doing nothing is what it takes to win (finally!). Contestants are given the opportunity to team up with their family and friends for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000 by tackling hilarious tasks, each with the simple rule: “DON’T.”

Starring: Adam Scott

Quick Thoughts: *pouts* Jamie Foxx hosts his own dumb reality show that he made, Ryan Reynolds. I’m all for Adam Scott getting paid but are we too good for network TV, Deadpool?

Premieres June 11th

HBO

I May Destroy You

Set in London, where gratification is only an app away, the story centers on Arabella, a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy, and a burgeoning writing career. But when her drink is spiked, she must question and rebuild every element of her life.

Starring: Michaela Coel, Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Aml Ameen, Adam James, Sarah Niles, Ann Akin, Harriet Webb, Ellie James, Franc Ashman, Karan Gill, Natalie Walter, Samson Ajewole

Premieres June 7th

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark

A six-part documentary series based on the book of the same name, I’ll Be Gone In The Dark explores writer Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the dark world of the violent predator she dubbed “The Golden State Killer.”

Premieres June 17th

Perry Mason

Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series will focus on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason, based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner’s novels. Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage. L.A. is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression — but a kidnapping gone very wrong leads to Mason exposing a fractured city as he uncovers the truth of the crime.

Starring: Matthew Rhys, Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Juliet Rylance, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Gayle Rankin, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Robert Patrick, Stephen Root

Quick Thoughts: I love it. I love Evangelist Tatiana Maslany. I love Shea Wigham’s mustache. I love the fact that Robert Downey Jr. did Dolittle over this because he couldn’t choose between passion projects. So. Excited.

Though it is kind of weird and hilarious that we got a gritty prequel Perry Mason show before we got an Easy Rawlins series.

Premieres June 21st

Cinemax

Trackers

An adaptation of internationally acclaimed author Deon Meyer’s crime novel, the six-episode drama series deftly interweaves three story strands into a sophisticated action-packed thriller that covers the length and breadth of the country, explosively colliding in Cape Town in a violent conspiracy involving organized crime, smuggled diamonds, state security, black rhinos, the CIA and an international terrorist plot.

Starring: James Gracie, Rolanda Marais, Ed Stoppard, Sandi Schultz, Brendon Daniels, Trix Vivier, Thapelo Mokoena, Sisanda Henna

Premieres June 5th

Epix

Helter Skelter

Before the Menendez brothers, OJ, and Ted Bundy, there was the biggest story of murder and crime in the modern age. Over 50 years have passed since Charles Manson and his cultishly devoted followers committed their horrific crimes, and yet, the public remains truly in the dark about The Manson Family and their journey into the abyss. How can one story be so well known, so legendary, and yet so little understood? In the most comprehensive telling of the Manson Family yet told in a visual medium, Helter Skelter features never-before-accessed interviews from former family members and journalists first on the scene and in the courtroom, weaving these original narratives with archival footage and newly-unearthed images. It will upend what people think they know about this layered and complex story and cast an entirely new light on this Crime of the Century.

Quick Thoughts: Just so glad that Epix chose to use a giant picture of Charles Manson staring directly into the camera as the still for their Helter Skelter trailer. Just…as super fun thing to look at while I’m writing.

Premieres June 14th

SYFY

The Great Debate

This half-hour, late-night series features a rotating group of nerd-tastic, nostalgia loving celebrities who go head-to-head each week to hash out fandom’s burning questions. These notable genre enthusiasts show off their comedic improv chops, don their best geekdom cosplay and debate the hottest questions in the galaxy such as: Who’d be a worse boss, Darth Vader or the Joker? What is THE best movie snack? What would a therapy session with Super Mario look like? And many more!

Starring: Baron Vaughn

Quick Thoughts: I really did miss all these Pop Culture World Series/Beat the Geeks type shows. This makes me long for a renaissance of nerd gameshows. They seem like fairly easy things to put together over Zoom.

Ooo. And Best Week Ever. Or maybe not. Unfathomable hellscape and all that.

Premieres June 18th

PBS

Beecham House

Gurinder Chadha’s new six-part drama series is set on the cusp of the 19th century in Delhi before the British ruled in that region. Beecham House follows John Beecham, a handsome former soldier who has purchased the magnificent mansion, Beecham House. Beecham seeks to start a new life with his family, but he carries a secret.

Starring: Tom Bateman, Lesley Nicol, Gregory Fitoussi, Adil Ray, Pallavi Sharda, Dakota Blue Richards, Leo Suter, Bessie Carte, Viveik Kalra, Marc Warren

Quick Thoughts: I see you in that red coat, hot architect from Sanditon that Charlotte Heywood should have chosen because he was the love interest who didn’t scream at her repeatedly in public. May your life not be a never ending series of r/Relationship posts, Charlotte.

Anyway, I think Gurinder Chadha is too smart and thoughtful to make a white savior show but we’ll just have to watch and see.

Premieres June 10th

USA

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Betty Broderick was the perfect Southern California blonde wife and mother. Married to her handsome college boyfriend Dan, Betty charms everyone she meets. After years of sacrifice and suffering while supporting Dan through both medical and law school until he exploded into the San Diego legal community as a superstar, Betty is finally enjoying the fruits of their labors. That is, until Dan hires Linda, a bright, beautiful young woman without baggage with whom he can happily forget the struggles of his past. Betty’s attempts to fight back and enraged refusals to accept reality only serve to isolate and destabilize her until she loses her very identity. And Dan’s cold confidence blinds him to the bear he has created, and won’t stop poking … until it’s too late.

Starring: Amanda Peet, Christian Slater, Rachel Keller, Tiera Skovbye, Chris Mason, Lily Donoghue

Premieres June 2nd

