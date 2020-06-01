Albums By The Year: 2010

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.

This week, it’s the start of a new decade in this feature — one that just finished up for us at this moment in time. These are the years that i’m most curious to know people’s thoughts about. Music increasingly occupies a very strange place in culture, one that i’m still not quite sure how to define. Yet in other ways, it seems more vital than ever. Let us know your favorites, one year at a time, so that a clearer picture might emerge

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...