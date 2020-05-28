Games

Shoeless Trivia: Business and Economics

Dolla dolla bill y’all.

  1. The acronym LIBOR stands for the London Inter-bank Offered Rate and is an average of the interest rates banks are charging each other. To what other metropolitan area does the similar acronym HIBOR refer?
  2. On May 11, 2020 a certain event mandated by the Bitcoin protocol occurred for the the third time in the history of the currency. By what one word name is that event commonly known?
  3. Standard Oil of New York and Standard Oil of New Jersey were companies that were created as a result of a 1911 Supreme Court decision. These companies have since remerged and are now known by what name?
  4. The 2002 Nobel Prize for Economics was shared between Victor Smith and what Israeli-American psychologist? Had Amos Tversky not died in 1996 he likely would have received a share of the prize as well.
  5. Bibendum is a corporate mascot better known by what alliterative name?
Answers

  1. Hong Kong
  2. halving
  3. ExxonMobil
  4. Daniel Kahneman
  5. Michelin Man

