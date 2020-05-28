Shoeless Trivia: Business and Economics

Dolla dolla bill y’all.
- The acronym LIBOR stands for the London Inter-bank Offered Rate and is an average of the interest rates banks are charging each other. To what other metropolitan area does the similar acronym HIBOR refer?
- On May 11, 2020 a certain event mandated by the Bitcoin protocol occurred for the the third time in the history of the currency. By what one word name is that event commonly known?
- Standard Oil of New York and Standard Oil of New Jersey were companies that were created as a result of a 1911 Supreme Court decision. These companies have since remerged and are now known by what name?
- The 2002 Nobel Prize for Economics was shared between Victor Smith and what Israeli-American psychologist? Had Amos Tversky not died in 1996 he likely would have received a share of the prize as well.
- Bibendum is a corporate mascot better known by what alliterative name?
Answers
- Hong Kong
- halving
- ExxonMobil
- Daniel Kahneman
- Michelin Man
