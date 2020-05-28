Comic Book Review – Spider-Men

Spider-Men Hardcover

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by Sara Pichelli

Spider-Man is down on his luck. He has zero luck with the ladies and the NYPD try to arrest him after the Webslinger successfully apprehends two thieves before they cause mass chaos in a car chase. At least he can feel free by swinging through the city that never sleeps.

A purple flash of light draws Spider-Man’s attention to an abandoned warehouse. He comes face to face with the menacing Mysterio. After a round of fisticuffs, Spider-Man stands over a defeated Mysterio. As Spidey investigates the machine that is generating the purple light, an errant rifle blast from Mysterio narrowly hits Spider-Man but hits the machine instead. The purple light grows into a giant vortex and Spider-Man is swallowed by it.



So begins Peter Parker’s journey to the Ultimate Universe and his first meeting with Miles Morales.

By the end of this miniseries, you’ll see just how important Peter Parker is to the Marvel Universe as well the blossoming friendship between Peter and Miles.

If you are looking for a graphic novel to read during the summer, this is recommended. It is an out of continuity story, so you don’t need to know the whole 30 year history of Spider-Man to enjoy it.

If you watched Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and want to get into Spider-Man comics, this book is right up your alley. The basis of one of the most hilarious parts of the animated movie was taken from this miniseries.

Bendis does a great job of balancing humor with drama; one minute, you are laughing out loud and the next, you need a tissue to help dry away some tears.

We might not be able to go to the theater to enjoy a high octane summer blockbuster, but if you need an adrenaline rush with a few laughs and some light hearted moments for good measure, pick up this miniseries now!

PS Be sure to vote in the Favorite Spider-Man Tournament

