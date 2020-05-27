Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: favorite books or characters that aren’t straight adaptations. One example is the much-loved 10 Things I Hate About You, a modern reimagining of Taming of the Shrew. But what about movies or TV shows (or other media) that focus on secondary characters from particular books, or tell a story different from the source material? Among my favorites are Inspector Lewis and Endeavour, which take the characters developed in Colin Dexter’s Inspector Morse novels. Sergeant Lewis gets a well-earned promotion to Inspector, and his own showcase, while new characters are created in the spirit of the original. Endeavour fully and faithfully imagines Morse’s younger life, and how he became the bristly and beloved star of Dexter’s novels, and offers thoughtful commentary on the changes in British life since the early 60s. (My very favorite thing I watched last year was the final episode of season 6 – stunning social commentary and perfect character work that paid off events of the entire season.)

upcoming topics:

6/3: books passed through family/generations (h/t to MisterSplendiferous)

6/10: doorstop books (h/t to Pastyjournalist)

6/17: books that pick up where TV/movie/other left off

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

