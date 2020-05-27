Five Finger Discount: Dreamcast Discussion

Let’s talk about our favorite games from each video game platform. List and discuss your favorite five (or more) titles from the Sega Dreamcast!

How do you feel about what the Dreamcast signifies as the last major hardware-producer bowout of this industry? What did it contribute to video games as a whole while it was active, and how would it have continued to contribute given the chance? Do you think there’s a way its fate could’ve turned out differently? (Beyond just not being preceded by a failed console and immediately overshadowed by the PS2)

And what of the VMU?!

Next week, the new millennium and Sega’s dreamkiller loom large as we tackle the behemoth library of the PS2!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...