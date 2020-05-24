America’s Dad. Hanks: The First Round

And away we go!

What is the Avocado’s favorite movie with Tom Hanks? You answered with 53 separate choices, and the Top 32 will battle it out.

Earlier, we had a runoff with a 4 way tie between Sully, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, The Simpsons Movie and Turner and Hooch. Well, Hanks will be represented in Animation here, but not with The Simpsons Movie. D’oh!

Let’s start at the beginning, where the Top Seeds face Little Bottom Seeds. Who will make us all feel warm and safe during this strange, strange time? Only YOU have the answer.

